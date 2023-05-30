Diablo 4 respec explained

How do I respec in Diablo 4? To respec a character is to reassign skill points, re-building the character and what they can do. In a game like Diablo 4, having an efficient build is essential if you want to best Lilith and her hordes of blood-crazed maniacs, but what happens if you put too many skill points into stuff that isn’t useful?

The build expression that Diablo 4 offers is second to none, and thankfully, there is a way to refund and re-specialize your character once your skill points have been spent. Being able to respec your character can help if you’re taking on a new area – your current build could be ineffective against a particular brand of horror – or, simply, if you’ve got buyer’s remorse about those skeleton warriors. Bone up on how to respec your character ahead of the Diablo 4 release date so you can perfect your own Diablo 4 class when the time comes.

How do I respec in Diablo 4?

To respec your character in Diablo 4, you can either refund each individual skill point by right-clicking on the skill itself, or you can take your character back to zero by using the ‘refund all’ button in the skill menu.

The gold cost for a D4 respec is shown within the pop-up window once you’ve right-clicked on a skill. Thankfully, the process of refunding skill points is remarkably easy in Diablo 4, and it doesn’t cost the world, either.

The cost to respec your Diablo 4 character depends on your current level, with the gold requirement ramping up the more powerful you become. Initially, it won’t cost much at all to refund skill points, so use that time to experiment and find what works best for you.

Now you know how to respec in Diablo 4, it’s time to get out there and become the best you can be. The best rogue build, barbarian build, and necromancer builds are a great place to start, but don’t be afraid to change things up to suit yourself. Get all the experience you need by trawling Diablo 4 dungeons and make sure to hoover up all the Diablo 4 loot you can while you’re at it.