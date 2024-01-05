Diablo 4 Season 3 news is coming soon, but Blizzard doesn’t have long

Diablo 4 Season 3 is almost here, and Blizzard confirms that we can expect to hear more details on the new season “in the coming weeks” along with another of its Campfire Chat streams to go over what we can expect to see. However, with the expected launch date for the new D4 season under three weeks away, Blizzard doesn’t have a lot of time to prepare its player base for the new seasonal theme and balance updates.

The Diablo 4 Season 3 release date is expected to arrive the same day that Season 2 ends, much as the ongoing Season of Blood matched up with the conclusion of D4’s first season. That would put it on Tuesday January 23, just eighteen days away at the time of writing. While we do know some of the feature and quality-of-life updates we can expect to arrive in the third season of Blizzard’s landmark RPG, we don’t yet have any idea what we’ll be doing or what new seasonal mechanics to expect.

If you’re eager for news, however, don’t panic. There is still time – for comparison, Season 2 of Diablo 4 launched on Tuesday October 17, and we saw developer livestreams on both Wednesday October 4 and Tuesday October 10 going over all the details for the Season of Blood. That gives us a bit of space for a similar presentation for Season 3, although there’s currently no indication that there’ll be more than one stream this time around.

Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher confirms, “Everyone will hear more about [Season 3] in the coming weeks along with a stream date,” and reaffirms that the next season will not be delayed from its expected timing, suggesting we will see it arrive as Season 2 concludes.

Lead class designer Adam Jackson, who has been a popular regular on some of the Campfire Chats that dig into more in-depth numbers and mechanics, also sends out a message today, saying, “It’s 2am and my mind is racing creating Diablo 4/ARPG balance philosophy presentations that I want to share with the team and the public. Please send help.” It’s clear that Blizzard is hard at work pondering what the best Diablo 4 builds might look like in the new season, then.

Among the confirmed features for Season 3 is an endgame challenge dungeon called The Gauntlet, akin to the weekly Challenge Rifts seen in Diablo 3. There’s also a change that will see Diablo 4 Helltides placed on an almost-constant rotation, so you won’t have to log on at specific times to farm your Forgotten Souls and Living Steel chests.

There’s also the ever-hovering promise of more Diablo 4 stash space, although Blizzard has been up-front that this has been more difficult to implement than it would like, so it’s not set in stone that we’ll see it in Season 3. We’ll likely also see some itemization changes, although Blizzard says that the biggest of these are currently planned to land in Season 4. We’ll be sure to keep you up to date on the Campfire Chat and further Season 3 news as it happens.

