Diablo 4 elixirs and potions explained

What are all the Diablo 4 elixirs? While you will always have a trusty healing brew available, topping off your health as you batter yet another legion of demons terrorizing the world of Sanctuary, there are times when you’ll need an extra pick-me-up. This is where the powerful one-time effects of elixirs come in, and they can make all the difference.

All the Diablo 4 elixirs will boost one or more stats, some of which can bolster the potency of the best Diablo 4 classes. They all need specific herbs, which you can find in grass piles. With the Diablo 4 release date not all that far away, it’s time to brush up on how you can make all these concoctions at the Alchemist and what all the elixirs in the RPG game do.

What are Diablo 4 elixirs?

Diablo 4 elixirs are one-use potions you need to brew individually. You shoudn’t confuse these with your regular healing potion.

Diablo 4 elixir recipes

You don’t need to craft Diablo 4 elixirs; you can pick up additional charges from fallen enemies. We have a list of all the herbs you need to upgrade Diablo 4 healing potions if you need to increase their effectiveness or the number of charges you can carry at once.

Here are all the Diablo 4 elixirs and recipes:

Elixir name Elixir effect Elixir recipe Player level requirement Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance +15% Lightning Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10

Reddamine x6

Gold x1,000 1 Weak Iron Barb Elixir +100 Armor, +50 Thorns, and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x5

Biteberry x5

Gold x1,000 5 Weak Third Eye Elixir +5% Dodge and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x8

Howler Moss x5

Gold x1,000 5 Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance +15% Cold Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10

Biteberry x6

Gold x1,000 15 Weak Elixir of Fire Resistance +15% Fire Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10

Lifesbane x6

Gold x1,000 15 Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance +15% Poison Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10

Howler Moss x6

Gold x1,000 15 Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance +15% Shadow Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10

Blightshade x6

Gold x1,000 15 Weak Assault Elixir +7% Attack Speed and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x12

Lifesbane x6

Gold x2,500 20 Weak Crushing Elixir +20% Overpower damage and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x12

Howler Moss x4

Gold x1,000 25

We’ll add any extra Diablo 4 elixirs to the table above, including recipes, if they arrive after launch.

Diablo 4 herb locations

Here are all the Diablo 4 herbs and where to find them:

Angelbreath – all regions

– all regions Biteberry – Fractured Peaks

– Fractured Peaks Blightshade – Hawezar

– Hawezar Fiend Rose – Helltides

– Helltides Gallowvine – all regions

– all regions Howler Moss – Scosglen

– Scosglen Lifesbane – Kehjistan

– Kehjistan Reddamine – Dry Steppes

Those are all the Diablo 4 elixir recipes. One-time temporary effects are sound, but if you want a more permanent buff to your equipment, check out our Diablo 4 gems guide for all their buffs. The final type of crafting is for your weapons and armor, and you can use Diablo 4 salvage to get specific resources to improve your current equipment.