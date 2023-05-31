Diablo 4 elixirs and potions explained

Every herb needed to brew Diablo 4 elixirs to buff your character and give you various resistances, from lightning to poison, as you battle the demonic hordes.

Diablo 4 elixirs - a sorceress is using a fire hydra to fight against demons.
What are all the Diablo 4 elixirs? While you will always have a trusty healing brew available, topping off your health as you batter yet another legion of demons terrorizing the world of Sanctuary, there are times when you’ll need an extra pick-me-up. This is where the powerful one-time effects of elixirs come in, and they can make all the difference.

All the Diablo 4 elixirs will boost one or more stats, some of which can bolster the potency of the best Diablo 4 classes. They all need specific herbs, which you can find in grass piles. With the Diablo 4 release date not all that far away, it’s time to brush up on how you can make all these concoctions at the Alchemist and what all the elixirs in the RPG game do.

Visiting the alchemist to craft Diablo 4 elixirs. The only choice on offer is the Iron Barbs potion, which here is shown at its open beta costs.

What are Diablo 4 elixirs?

Diablo 4 elixirs are one-use potions you need to brew individually. You shoudn’t confuse these with your regular healing potion.

Diablo 4 elixir recipes

You don’t need to craft Diablo 4 elixirs; you can pick up additional charges from fallen enemies. We have a list of all the herbs you need to upgrade Diablo 4 healing potions if you need to increase their effectiveness or the number of charges you can carry at once.

Here are all the Diablo 4 elixirs and recipes:

Elixir name Elixir effect Elixir recipe Player level requirement
Weak Elixir of Lightning Resistance +15% Lightning Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10
Reddamine x6
Gold x1,000		 1
Weak Iron Barb Elixir +100 Armor, +50 Thorns, and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x5
Biteberry x5
Gold x1,000		 5
Weak Third Eye Elixir +5% Dodge and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x8
Howler Moss x5
Gold x1,000		 5
Weak Elixir of Cold Resistance +15% Cold Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10
Biteberry x6
Gold x1,000		 15
Weak Elixir of Fire Resistance +15% Fire Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10
Lifesbane x6
Gold x1,000		 15
Weak Elixir of Poison Resistance +15% Poison Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10
Howler Moss x6
Gold x1,000		 15
Weak Elixir of Shadow Resistance +15% Shadow Resist and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x10
Blightshade x6
Gold x1,000		 15
Weak Assault Elixir +7% Attack Speed and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x12
Lifesbane x6
Gold x2,500		 20
Weak Crushing Elixir +20% Overpower damage and +3% experience gained for 30 minutes. Gallowvine x12
Howler Moss x4
Gold x1,000		 25

We’ll add any extra Diablo 4 elixirs to the table above, including recipes, if they arrive after launch.

Diablo 4 elixirs - the sorceress is using lightning magic to wipe out a group of enemies in a lake.

Diablo 4 herb locations

Here are all the Diablo 4 herbs and where to find them:

  • Angelbreath – all regions
  • Biteberry – Fractured Peaks
  • Blightshade – Hawezar
  • Fiend Rose – Helltides
  • Gallowvine – all regions
  • Howler Moss – Scosglen
  • Lifesbane – Kehjistan
  • Reddamine – Dry Steppes

Those are all the Diablo 4 elixir recipes. One-time temporary effects are sound, but if you want a more permanent buff to your equipment, check out our Diablo 4 gems guide for all their buffs. The final type of crafting is for your weapons and armor, and you can use Diablo 4 salvage to get specific resources to improve your current equipment.

