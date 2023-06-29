Diablo 4 Obol gambling has been accidentally misleading you

Diablo 4 is packed with different ways to upgrade your gear for shiny new drops, and one of the fastest is heading over to a Purveyor of Curiosities, Murmuring Obols spilling from your pockets, and gambling on the slot you’re most eager to upgrade. It’s a great way to target farm certain gear pieces in the RPG game, and with some smart play can be a very valuable tool. However, a recent Diablo 4 update has fixed a UI bug that may have been misleading you.

If you’ve been visiting the vendor regularly prior to the release of Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3, you probably spotted that some of the items on offer would feature the item frame highlight indicating that items are Sacred items or Ancestral items, Diablo 4’s higher-tier gear. However, as of the latest patch notes this no longer happens.

As someone who’s been using the vendor a lot in between Diablo 4 Helltides to help stock up on gear and legendary aspects, I actually had been taking this into account – assuming that ones with the highlights were more likely to give out better quality rewards. This, as it turns out, isn’t the case, as Blizzard confirms that the effect was unintentional.

Spotted by IcyVeins buried among numerous bug fixes and minor tweaks is a change reading, “Fixed an issue where the Purveyor of Curiosities’ menu would erroneously display item quality on some items (this didn’t affect what item quality was available to gamble for).” Oh well. I suppose the good news is that, because the items were still random, I wasn’t expecting any specific guaranteed rewards anyway.

Still, it’s nice to know where we stand – at least now you can gamble away your Obols for exactly the slot you want without worrying that you’re wasting them on a lower-tier roll. As a bonus tip, if you’re looking for a specific aspect, keep in mind that they’ll only appear on specific gear types, so you can use some clever tricks to get the exact aspect you need.

With this you’ll have the best Diablo 4 builds ready to go in no time, and you’ll be blasting all the way to level 100. Make sure you’re using the best Diablo 4 gems to complement your build as well, and you’ll be the envy of all your pals.