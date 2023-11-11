A new Diablo 4 hotfix is live that fixes one of the most frustrating bugs in the ongoing Season of Blood. If you’ve encountered the very common Blood Well glitch leaving you unable to pick up Potent Blood from fountains, which limits your ability to upgrade the Vampiric Powers central to the current Diablo IV season, your woes are at an end. Blizzard also notes that it’s working on locked season journey progression and Aberrant Cinder drop rates, although those didn’t quite make it into this latest D4 update.

The Diablo 4 patch notes for the 1.2.2 hotfix on Friday November 10 are fairly short, but a breath of fresh air for those of us deep in the midst of grinding Diablo 4 Season 2. The latest season adds a wealth of new activities, gear, and powers to one of the year’s best RPG games, and is a big step in the right direction for the long-term health of Blizzard’s latest entry in the long-running Diablo series.

I’ve been having an absolute blast this season, enjoying my time with Ball Lightning, one of the best Sorcerer builds in Season 2, and have just started up my second class, where I’m deliberating which of the best Barbarian builds to try. On quite a few occasions, however, I’ve run into a very common bug where the Blood Wells dotted about the world drop their prize of Potent Blood right in the center of the fountain, making it impossible to collect.

As one of the most reliable sources of the upgrade material, used to unlock and boost the strength of the Diablo 4 Vampiric Powers core to Season 2, this is a problem. I even spent a while trying to use the Metamorphosis dash ability and my Sorcerer’s Teleport skill to try and grab it from the middle of the Blood Wells, but to no avail.

Fortunately, the issue is now rectified, courtesy of this latest hotfix. Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher notes that the other planned fixes, for players whose seasonal journey progression is locked, didn’t make it into this hotfix and will come next week “as the team needs additional testing on those items.”

Fletcher notes that this change “is a temporary fix until we adjust this further in a future client patch,” but it should do the job for now. He also adds that Blizzard “is still looking into reports of [Aberrant] Cinder drop rates decreasing over time,” so if you’re feeling like your Diablo 4 Helltide farming falls off as the event goes on then keep an eye out for news there.

