How to unlock the Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics

Are you wondering how to get the Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics? The fried chicken giant has partnered up with the Mother of Sanctuary to bring players some funky-looking tools of destruction so you won’t need to take on the armies of hell with nothing but a wing and a prayer. Thankfully, acquiring these weapons is both simple and delicious.

The Diablo 4 release date is tantalizingly close, and you'll want to be as prepared as you can if you want to take on Lilith. Here's how to get the Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics.

Unlocking Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics

Here’s how to get the Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics:

Link your KFC account to your Battle.net account. Both are free creations if you don’t currently have one.

When ordering from the KFC app, or online account, add a qualifying product to your order. Each purchase of a qualifying product entitles you to an in-game transmog reward.

What are the Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics?

With each purchase of fried chicken, you’ll gain access to a Diablo 4 transmog item. There are five in total and range from a bow, to a totem, and eventually a scythe. The beauty of these rewards being cosmetic, rather than an item, is that you can rock the Dread Pheasant Slayer through your entire journey – if that’s what you’re into.

Here are the Diablo 4 KFC cosmetics:

Vessel of the Eleven (totem)

(totem) Dread Pheasant Slayer (bow)

(bow) Hand of Gallus (polearm)

(polearm) Thrumming Axle (staff)

(staff) Foul Reaper (two-handed scythe)

Now that you know how to unlock the D4 KFC cosmetics, get out there, annihilate some chicken, and show Lilith who's boss.