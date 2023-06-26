What is the Diablo 4 maintenance schedule? All live service games need a bit of a breather sometimes, a little bit of downtime now and then prevents bigger problems down the line. This can be super frustrating as a player, as you need the game to be online even if you’re adventuring solo, so we’ve put together a Diablo 4 maintenance schedule for you to plan your sessions around.

It won’t make a difference how good your Diablo 4 character is if the game isn’t playable, so make sure you’re prepared for the worst. If the game is down, why not pass the time with our Diablo 4 classes guide, and theorycraft the perfect Diablo 4 build to take Lilith down? Here is the Diablo 4 maintenance schedule so you aren’t caught short on one of your marathon sessions.

This week’s Diablo 4 maintenance schedule

The planned downtime for Diablo 4 this week is:

Monday, June 26, 9:00 AM PST – Monday, June 26, 2:00 PM PST

Monday, June 26, 5:00 PM GMT – Monday, June 26, 10:00 PM GMT

Tuesday, June 27, 9:30 AM PST – Tuesday, June 27, 2:00 PM PST

Tuesday, June 27, 5:30 PM GMT – Tuesday, June 27, 10:00 PM GMT

During these maintenance periods, Blizzard states that players may experience connection issues, including disconnects, so ensure that you leave yourself enough time to get your affairs in order – you don’t want to be caught short in the middle of a Diablo 4 world boss fight as the servers go down, or organize a raiding party with all your friends only to find out that it’s not available that evening.

How do I check the Diablo 4 maintenance times?

To check the Diablo 4 maintenance schedule, you can bookmark our page, as we’ll be updating regularly with all of the planned maintenance and the implications. We’ll let you know when to prepare for a disconnect or whether the game is going to be entirely unavailable. You can also check the official Blizzard website for maintenance on all of its games.

Now you know the Diablo 4 maintenance schedule, you can plan your complete domination of the Diablo 4 map ahead of time. If you’re having trouble connecting to the game outside of these planned maintenance times, take a look at our Diablo 4 server status guide, to see if Blizzard is currently experiencing problems.