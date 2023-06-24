Where to find Diablo 4 Melted Heart of Selig

How do you get the Diablo 4 Melted Heart of Selig? The Melted Heart of Selig is an amulet in the game, confirmed as one of the six rarest items. It’s not bound to any specific class, so anyone can take advantage of its useful resource generation powers. The specific resource varies per class, but this will increase regeneration of Fury for Barbarians, Spirit for Druids, Energy for Rogues, Essence and Corpses for the Necromancer, and Mana for the Sorceress.

As it’s a Unique item the grind might take some time, but we’ve found the easiest and best ways to ensure you can have the Melted Heart of Selig in your best build in Diablo 4, no matter which of the classes you choose to play as.

Diablo 4 Melted Heart of Selig location

The Melted Heart of Selig amulet will drop once you’re over level 85 and playing on World Tier four. It can drop as a random item or from chests, but for the highest chance of getting this Unique item you can complete endgame content such as Nightmare dungeons and Helltide events.

The lead class designer for Diablo 4, Adam Jackson, confirmed this in a tweet and stated that the Melted Heart of Selig is one of the six rarest items in the game.

You can farm these endgame activities and grind for hours to get the Melted Heart of Selig, but to make the process as painless as possible we’ve prepared guides on how to unlock the higher world tier difficulties and the best way to survive Helltide events.

Diablo 4 Melted Heart of Selig stats

Here are the Melted Heart of Selig stats:

820 Item power

18.5% Resistance to all elements

+12 All stats

+16.5% Core skill damage

+22.0% Damage while healthy

9.5% Resource generation

Gain +30% maximum resource. In addition, when you take damage, drain 6 [8-3] resource for every 1% of life you would have lost instead.

The Melted Heart of Selig is an invaluable amulet for resource generation and restoring life based on resource generated, but it also adds a healthy percentage resistance to elemental damage including fire, ice, poison, and more.

It’s account-bound so cannot be traded, and as one of the six rarest Diablo 4 items, it will always drop at 820 power. Its description reads, “‘Do not allow your passions to become obsessions. Fuel the fire that burns within you, but it is madness to allow yourself to become ash to please an uncaring universe.’ – Last words of Master Selig”. It’s unclear at this stage who Master Selig is, so this could also be a clue to the content of some new content coming in Season 1, or future DLC.

Once you’ve been lucky enough to find the Melted Heart of Selig, why not seek out The Grandfather sword or the Andariel’s Visage helm? After all, what’s better than one Unique item? Why, more Unique items, of course.