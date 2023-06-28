Diablo 4 is adding even more monsters, so grab your biggest weapon

Diablo 4 is one the most fun games I’ve played this year. I love blasting my way around Sanctuary, absolutely obliterating everything in my path. No matter which of the five Diablo 4 classes I’m on, simply rolling into huge packs of enemies and tearing them apart is one of the very best feelings in RPG games. There’s just one small problem: there’s not quite enough of them. Fortunately, Blizzard agrees, and it’s hard at work with a Diablo 4 update that promises to make your life even more fun.

Diablo 4’s endgame is, for its handful of problems, an incredibly fun time. Helltides are a perfect encapsulation of open-world ARPG design done right; everything you do feels valuable. Take on events, bring down bosses, grab flowers, mine ore, pick off straggling enemy packs… it all works towards your goals of leveling and getting the best gear, right up to those elusive Diablo 4 unique items. Nightmare dungeons, meanwhile, offer some good challenges as you ramp up the tiers, and keep you on your toes with their dangerous modifiers.

Both activities, however, suffer from a slightly-too-sparse spread of creatures to kill. As mentioned before, it’s great that even the incidental packs of critters in Helltides are worth taking the time to melt down. However, they’re almost always just far enough apart that I end up having to mount up, but close enough that I almost immediately have to hop back off, and then my mount is still on cooldown by the time I’m ready to move on again. Nightmare dungeons feel similar and, without your mount to turn to, even a surprise visit from The Butcher isn’t enough to cut through the downtime drag.

There’s fantastic news, however. While it hasn’t made the cut for the massive Diablo 4 patch 1.0.3 that was just released, which implements the much-requested Nightmare dungeon changes and generally makes some huge improvements to the speed endgame XP is earned, Blizzard says it is “currently working on increasing the monster and elite density of endgame content,” and plans to roll out the resulting changes “early in season one.”

I couldn’t have asked for much more than that. While waiting until Diablo 4 season 1 might feel a bit agonizing, adjusting monster density seems like something that could very easily break the balance or simply create spawns in areas they probably shouldn’t be. For now, I’ll be honing my Death Trap Rogue build so it’s ready to slurp up all those juicy targets into a nice big bundle for my Twisting Blades to carve up. Delicious.

