How to find and kill The Butcher in Diablo 4

Want to know where to find The Butcher in Diablo 4 and, more importantly, how to defeat the brute? You might have heard of some players having already gone up against the legendary Butcher while he’s nowhere to be found in your game, and your confusion as to the boss’ location isn’t misplaced. We, too, took a while to find the Butcher, and it turns out there’s a good reason.

The Butcher turns up in Diablo 4 randomly, so it could take a while for you to come against the hulking killer. This does mean you don’t have to worry about going after him specifically, and you can just work through the campaign until you find the boss. It doesn’t matter which of the D4 classes you choose as The Butcher will appear for any, and his unique drop can be wielded by any class, too. He is a tough foe though, so make sure whichever class you choose, you’re using the best build when you go up against the Diablo 4 Butcher.

Where to find The Butcher

The Butcher appears randomly in dungeons across Sanctuary, so you won’t find him in the outside world, strongholds, cellars, or world events. Instead, just keep entering any of the normal, non-campaign dungeons that appear on your map, and hope that The Butcher appears. You can also reset Diablo 4 dungeons, so if you’re struggling to find The Butcher, try resetting and going again.

How to defeat The Butcher

The Butcher is, unsurprisingly, a tough boss to take down. He has some incredibly brutal attacks, and you can see from his health bar when he spawns that there are only three phases to his battle. While less phases might sound better, it actually means you might get less health potion drops, which could leave you more vulnerable.

The best tip against The Butcher is actually to stay close to him, as he has a very powerful lunge attack when you get too far away. Instead, try and stay right up against the boss, and dart behind him when you can. It will be obvious when The Butcher is about to unleash one of his strongest attacks, giving you the chance to dodge, while you should be able to withstand his normal melee attacks.

How to get the Butcher’s Cleaver in D4

The main reason to seek out the devastating Butcher is for his drop – The Butcher’s Cleaver. This Unique weapon can be used by any class, and is remarkably strong, so it’s worth killing the monster for. Due to The Butcher’s random spawning, if you die or leave the dungeon, The Butcher won’t respawn with you, so you must defeat him first time to claim the cleaver.

It does seem as though the cleaver is not a guaranteed drop on killing The Butcher, so you might need to keep resetting dungeons to farm the weapon.

As we mentioned above, you're going to need the best class build when you go against this beast.