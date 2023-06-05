Diablo 4 overpower explained

What is Diablo 4 overpower? There are many ways to increase your damage in D4, from learning and upgrading skills, to improving your equipment, you’ll be constantly improving throughout your playthrough. One thing you may have noticed is the occasional spike to your DPS – this is overpower, and can be devastating in the right hands.

The Diablo 4 open world is large and full of terrors – terrors you’ll have to face head-on if you want to take your shot at Lilith. If you’re just starting out, make sure you’ve read our Diablo 4 review, then check out our best Diablo 4 classes guide to nail down your specialty, and steel yourself against the inevitable onslaught. To survive, you’re going to need to use every tool you can, so here’s how the Diablo 4 overpower status works.

How to get Overpower in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 overpower is a status effect that grants your abilities extra damage. It scales from your overall health and fortify stats and has a 3% chance of being activated with any skill.

Occasionally when battling the forces of evil, you may notice a status effect on your character, followed by a short, sharp increase in damage. This is overpower, and while it cannot be relied upon to deal consistent damage, it can be extremely handy in taking down both regular enemies, and Diablo 4 PvP opponents.

The chance of activating overpower cannot be affected, but the damage increased awarded by overpower can. By increasing your health pool, your fortify stat, and picking up Diablo 4 loot with overpower damage modifiers, you can put some serious hurt on anything that stands in your way.

Now that you know how Diablo 4 overpower works, start building those best Barbarian, best Druid, and best Necromancer builds; these are the the classes with the highest health pools, and are the only ones with the fortify stat, so triggering overpower with them will make you truly unstoppable.