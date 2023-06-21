Grab free Diablo 4 cosmetics with your Prime Gaming rewards

Free Diablo 4 cosmetics can be yours as part of upcoming Prime Gaming rewards, letting you stand out from the pack with some stylish horse armor and add-on cosmetics in the RPG game. Alongside Diablo 4, there are also freebies for Overwatch 2, Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2.0, and Pokémon GO included in these Prime Gaming rewards, so you won’t want to miss out on the bonuses if you’re a member.

Your Diablo 4 mount will quickly become your closest friend once you finally get it – you’ll need to progress quite some way through the campaign to unlock access to the horses, but they make getting around the Diablo 4 map astronomically quicker. It’s actually kinda tough to overstate just how useful they are, so they probably deserve a little love, right? Personally I’ve hooked mine up with the Butcher’s cleaver trophy, but there’s plenty of cool options out there.

While the addition of the premium cosmetic shop and Diablo 4 battle pass have certainly caused a lot of debate about the game’s monetization, Prime Gaming members can snag themselves one bundle for free – the ‘Brackish Fetch’ collection, typically sold for 800 Platinum (that’s roughly $8 in real-money terms).

The bundle includes the Brackish Fetch gear for your mount, with dripping seaweed giving that ‘fresh out of the ocean’ look. You’ll also get the Mariner Will and Dead Sea Vessel mount trophies, giving you the option of a stylish stone statue head or a barnacle-encrusted pot to really round out your sunken treasure aesthetic.

Diablo 4 Amazon Prime Gaming rewards

These Diablo 4 Prime Gaming rewards are available on July 6:

Brackish Fetch mount armor

Mariner Will mount trophy

Dead Sea Vessel mount trophy

Prime Gaming rewards – June 21 to July 10

Here are the announced in-game rewards coming for Prime Gaming members, which you’ll get alongside some great free Prime Gaming games:

Overwatch 2 – five battle pass tier skips (available now)

– five battle pass tier skips (available now) Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 – Track Rivals bundle (June 22)

– Track Rivals bundle (June 22) Diablo 4 – Brackish Fetch mount bundle (July 6)

– Brackish Fetch mount bundle (July 6) Pokémon GO – exclusive Timed Research event (July 10)

With Diablo 4 season 1 on the horizon, make sure that you’ve got your best Diablo 4 builds sorted by checking in with our guides – we’ve put the heads of our experts together with those of Blizzard’s own devs to come up with some world-beaters.