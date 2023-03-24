Diablo 4 mounts are the best way of getting from A to B in Sanctuary and are perfect if you’re above walking. Mounts are ridable creatures that not only increase your movement speed but can also improve your defensive stats, and besides waypoints, they’re the fastest mode of transportation in the ARPG.

While rewarding, exploring the Diablo 4 map can eventually turn into a chore, especially if you’re grinding gear to perfect your best Diablo 4 Barbarian build. Equipping a mount cuts down your travel time, and lets you concentrate on the most important thing: killing everything in sight. Diablo 4 is shaping up to be one of the best PC games this year, and this is how to unlock mounts.

How to unlock mounts in Diablo 4

To unlock mounts in Diablo 4, you need to complete the mission ‘Mount: Donan’s Favor’ at which point, you’ll gain access to the stables and can purchase a mount. These ridable creatures can be bought from the stables, found as loot in the world, or given as mission rewards later in the campaign.

Once you have access to the stables, you also gain the ability to customise your mounts. This can range from cosmetic changes to armour and buffs that can increase movement, speed, and the amount of damage you take when mounted.

Unlock the Spectral Charger in the Diablo 4 Beta

While you can access the stables in the Diablo 4 beta, the level cap prevents players from completing the mission that unlocks mounts. That being said, it appears players have found a way to unlock the Spectral Charger mount in the Diablo 4 beta by completing the Gathering Legion event in the Kor Dragan Stronghold.

There is a chance, once the Stronghold has been bested, that the Ghastly Reins item will drop. This item adds the Spectral Charger mount to your stable. Even though the Spectral Charger can be added to your stable, the level cap in place during the beta prevents you from riding the ghoulish steed.

Now you know how to unlock Diablo 4 mounts, it’s time to prepare for the Diablo 4 release date and start picking out which mighty steed compliments your best Diablo 4 Rogue build. If you’ve played the beta to death, and can’t wait for the full release, check out our list of the best RPG games to tide you over.