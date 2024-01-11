Diablo 4 Season 3 reveal coming soon, with “tons to talk about”

Diablo 4 has us chomping at the bit for news regarding its third season, and it looks like we’ll learn more about the highly anticipated upcoming content very soon. Blizzard now says its Season 3 reveal is massive, with game-changing features and quality-of-life tweaks, and that it’ll be here with the next developer update livestream in just a few days. If you can’t wait for the Season of Blood’s big follow-up, you won’t want to miss this dev stream.

If you know Diablo 4 well, then you know that the RPG only gets bigger and better with each season. The second season arguably improved upon its predecessor, and hopefully, we’ll see the third build upon both of the previous two. Before the new season rolls around though, we’ll learn a bit about its content in Blizzard’s developer update. This isn’t any typical campfire chat either, as it’s shaping up to be huge.

Global community development director Adam Fletcher says the team has “tons to talk about” in the stream. “Your questions will be answered,” Blizzard writes, announcing the Diablo 4 Season 3 reveal on Thursday, January 18. Blizzard details that the developer update stream, which goes live at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 4am AEDT, will include new season details and gameplay features, as well as fresh quality-of-life updates.

We’ll also get our first glimpse of the new competitive leaderboard system, dubbed The Gauntlet. While we aren’t yet sure about the new season’s theme or corresponding title, a follow-up video from Blizzard gives some serious timey-wimey steampunk-esque vibes with its gears and caption reading, “Unimaginable arcane power stirs.” Could the third season have something in store for sorcerers?

Unimaginable arcane power stirs… A new season looms, learn more on January 16th. pic.twitter.com/WXQAjcMCNk — Diablo (@Diablo) January 11, 2024

Or maybe we’ll see some new chronological technology running rampant throughout Sanctuary? We’ll learn more about upcoming content, the change to Diablo 4 Helltides, and the possibility of the highly requested additional Diablo 4 stash space once the stream rolls around. According to the game’s lead class designer Adam Jackson, we have plenty of “class updates” to look forward to as well.

While you wait to find out more about Season 3 and all of its intricacies, you can browse through our guide on the best Diablo 4 builds to prepare yourself for any new content. Alternatively, check out our in-depth look at each of the Diablo 4 classes if you want to understand Sanctuary and its diverse array of skill sets, with one available for every style of play.

