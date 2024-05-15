Diablo 4 Season 4 is here, bringing the much-touted ‘Loot Reborn’ update to the Blizzard RPG. It’s just what the game needed to kickstart its heart after a lackluster third season, with a complete rework to the way gear is designed and changes to everything from early leveling through to the endgame. However, a couple of early problems are causing issues for players, including a crash that Blizzard says it believes to be an issue with new Nvidia graphics cards and a bug causing players to lose their valuable Resplendent Sparks.

The Diablo 4 Season 4 launch kicked off on the evening of Tuesday May 14, bringing the big update into action following Blizzard’s recent round of PTR testing for the loot overhaul. It’s just what the RPG game needed to establish the fundamentals of Diablo 4 for the future, stripping out many of the useless affixes in favor of punchier items with more potential to further upgrade and hone them through new crafting options.

It’s a welcome change for the better. Unfortunately, many players are reporting crash issues that are impacting their ability to play the new season. Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher remarks that Blizzard believes that the frame generation option on 40-series Nvidia graphics cards might be responsible. He says the team “is looking into it with Nvidia, but this appears to be a larger culprit to some of these crashes.”

That means if you’ve recently upgraded to one of the best graphics cards for gaming, you may find yourself running into issues. For the time being, Blizzard recommends going into your settings menu and disabling frame generation if you’ve encountered any crashing while leveling your Diablo 4 classes in the new season.

Alongside this, players on the eternal realm – the non-seasonal mode that keeps persistent character progression forever – are running into an issue where previously earned Resplendent Sparks have disappeared at the start of Season 4. These ultra-rare crafting items are used for the fabled ‘uber uniques’ and so having them vanish could mean quite a lot of lost work.

Fletcher says the team has rolled out a hotfix “to put a stopgap on the issue for any new players that log into their accounts for Season 4 for the first time,” and is “working on a fix to replenish missing Sparks for users and will have more information on this in the coming days.” You’ll have to hold on for the time being, then, but you should get your materials back in time.

If you’re curious to check out what’s changed, remember that you can now play Diablo 4 on Game Pass if you’re a subscriber to the Microsoft service, allowing you to play the new season at no additional cost.

