Diablo 4 just dropped some massive news regarding its exciting third season. The Season of the Construct is coming soon and will bring with it an adorable steampunk-esque pet, brand-new dungeons called Vaults, a long-awaited leaderboard system, some extra stash space, and much more. Season 3 is nothing to scoff at in terms of content, as it’s adding a plethora of fresh features as well as some of the most highly requested ones.

If you’ve been awaiting news of Diablo 4‘s upcoming season, you will likely find more than one thing to look forward to. The behemoth RPG‘s third season is downright huge, flaunting a clockwork-like theme that has my steampunk-loving heart thumping hard. Season of the Construct sees us descend deep into the game’s treacherous new dungeon system, the Vaults, to take on Malphas and his deadly mechanical minions.

We won’t be alone, either, as the Season 3 reveal showcases a cute little pet reminiscent of dwarven creations from The Elder Scrolls. Known as the Seneschal Companion, this robotic arachnid comes with various powers that we can control and upgrade with Governing Stones and Tuning Stones. Blizzard says we’ll have “12 Governing Stones and 27 different Tuning Stones of different rarities” to acquire from the third season’s new Vaults and Wardwoven Chests.

The developer also reveals Diablo 4 Season 3 will add new overworld events called Arcane Tremors. Take on Malphas’ mechanical beasts to obtain materials for construct upgrades during these map events, and don’t worry about waiting for Helltides anymore as Blizzard says they should be available somewhere at all times following the Season of the Construct update.

Another massive change accompanying the season is its addition of a long-awaited leaderboard system. We’ll fight our way through a weekly rotating dungeon known as The Gauntlet to compete for a top spot. If you prove worthy enough, your name will be commemorated forever within the Hall of the Ancients. Other ladders including class-related ones and hardcore ones are underway, too.

Although you may consider quality-of-life updates less significant, there are two, in particular, arriving with the third season that have caught my eye. First, we’ll finally get to make use of the WASD keys for movement. Maybe one day, we’ll see the same functionality come to Baldur’s Gate 3, too. In Diablo 4, we’re also getting some much-needed extra stash space. It’s just one extra tab sadly, but that’s still much better than nothing.

There are so many features coming with the Season of the Construct, it’s impossible to properly dive into each one’s details here. You can head on over to Blizzard to view their notes on Season 3 thus far or wait to learn more when the full reveal comes during the developer live stream update this Thursday, January 18. It will go live at 9am PST / 12pm EST / 5pm GMT / 6pm CET / 4am AEDT.

While you wait to dive into the new season yourself, you should browse through our in-depth guide on the best Diablo 4 builds right now. You may also want to take a look at our overview of the Diablo 4 classes for a better understanding of the game’s current meta and how each role fits into it ahead of the Season 3 changes.

Be sure to follow us on Google News where you’ll see a variety of daily PC gaming news, guides, and reviews, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some Lilith-approved bargains.