Diablo 4 tattoo tour returns, exchanging early beta access for flesh

The Diablo 4 tattoo tour has returned, meaning fans of one of the most iconic RPG games on PC can earn themselves early access to the Diablo 4 open beta along with an in-game title if they’re prepared to ink iconography from the series permanently onto their flesh. The Diablo 4 Hell’s Ink tour is running across the United States, visiting Las Vegas, Pittsburgh, Dallas, and one other fan-voted city that will be determined in the coming weeks.

The original Diablo 4 tattoo tour went around the World, giving fans plenty of ways to snap up Diablo 4 beta access by getting a permanent mark etched onto their skin. This reward will also be offered to those who go along to the new dates, though Blizzard only confirms that those who actually get a tattoo will earn the bonus goodies. Along with early beta access, you’ll also get a ‘Mother’s Inked’ in-game title for Diablo 4 and “other exclusive Hell’s Ink gifts.”

If you want a chance to win one of the custom tattoo slots from the featured artists, you’ll need to “share your connection to the Diablo franchise” on Twitter, Facebook or Instagram along with the #DiabloHellsInk hashtag and the city you’re intending to go to. Alongside the three announced locations, you can also cast a vote for where in the United States you’d like the fourth pitstop to fall.

Both of these campaigns run February 1-7, so you’ll need to get your submissions in soon if you want to be chosen. If you aren’t chosen for a custom tattoo, you can line up for a flash Diablo tattoo chosen from a list of premade designs. You’ll need a valid photo ID to prove that you’re over the age of 18, and it’s on a first-come, first-served basis so turn up early if you want a chance – reports from the past events suggest they tend to be busy.

Diablo 4 Hell’s Ink Tour 2023 dates and locations

Here are the Diablo 4 Hell’s Ink Tour dates and locations:

Las Vegas, Nevada

Date: February 25, 2023

February 25, 2023 Time : 10am – 7pm PST

10am – 7pm PST Studio: Revolt Tattoos – 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 2680 Las Vegas, NV 89109

Revolt Tattoos – 3200 S Las Vegas Blvd STE 2680 Las Vegas, NV 89109 Headlining Artist: Joey Hamilton

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Date: March 4, 2023

March 4, 2023 Time : 10am – 7pm EST

10am – 7pm EST Studio: Wyld Chyld Tattoo – 2882 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Wyld Chyld Tattoo – 2882 W Liberty Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216 Headlining Artist: Sarah Miller

Dallas, Texas

Date: March 11, 2023

March 11, 2023 Time : 10am – 7pm CST

10am – 7pm CST Studio: Eden Body Art Studios – 13360 Preston Rd., Dallas TX, 75240

Eden Body Art Studios – 13360 Preston Rd., Dallas TX, 75240 Headlining Artist: Deanna James

Location 4 – ‘Fan Voted US City’

Date: April 15, 2023

April 15, 2023 Studio: TBD

TBD Headlining Artist: TBD

You can take a look at Blizzard’s announcement post for further details and full terms and conditions if you’re interested in participating in the Hell’s Ink tour.

