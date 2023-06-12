Diablo 4 trading explained

How does Diablo 4 trading work? Pottering around Sanctuary, you’ll eventually come across more loot than you can deal with. Most of this can be melted down and converted into useful materials, but occasionally, you’ll come across something that someone else wants – that’s where trading comes in. Finding someone at your level who needs something you have is a great starting point in setting up a Diablo 4 trade.

You can barely move in D4 without a minion sneezing a new piece of Diablo 4 loot at your feet, but what do you do if it’s a high-level item not for your current Diablo 4 class? Carrying around a backpack full of items you can’t use isn’t the smartest way to play Diablo 4, but if you store the odd weapon in your city storage, you’ll be a lot of people’s favorite slayer, and here for whatever Lilith can throw at you.

How do you trade in Diablo 4?

Here’s how to set up a trade in Diablo 4:

Add the player you wish to trade with to your party.

Use the action wheel (same as the Diablo 4 emotes wheel) and select ‘Invite to trade’.

Once the other player has accepted the trade request, you can use the trade window to add items you wish to give, while the other player does the same.

Once you have both reached an agreement, select ‘Lock in offer’ and enjoy your new items!

What items can you trade in Diablo 4?

While trading items can be an excellent way of expanding your build, there are limitations on what can be exchanged. The items that can be traded in Diablo 4 are:

Common

Magic

Rare

Gems

Gold

The items that cannot be traded in Diablo 4 are:

Enchanted

Legendary

Unique

Quest-related items

Obols

Premium currency

Now you know how to trade in Diablo 4, get out there, find a like-minded individual, and get swapping. If you’re looking for tips on how to improve the effectiveness of your current character, we have the best Barbarian, best Rogue, and best Necromancer build guides here, including a nice bit of insight from the devs on what the best Diablo builds are in general.