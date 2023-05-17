Diablo 4 Twitch drops include a $10 horse

Diablo 4 Twitch drops are on the way, as Blizzard has been emailing streamers about the Support a Streamer scheme that will let you sub to their Twitch and get rewards in the RPG game. Don’t worry though, Diablo 4 will also be getting more standard Twitch drops from just viewing streamers as well, leaving you well-equipped with rewards ahead of the Diablo 4 release date.

Redditor and streamer Uberkull has shared a Twitch opt-in promotion message they received relating to Diablo 4 mounts, where you can support streamers with subscriptions and get a mount in return. The Support a Streamer campaign will run from June 5 to July 2, and if you meet the criteria you’ll get the Diablo 4 Primal Instinct mount, as seen below.

The Diablo 4 opt-in message says if you purchase two subscriptions across participating channels you’ll get the mount, and with a Twitch sub costing $4.99 / £3.99 that means it’ll cost $10 / £8 for the skin, or $12 if you end up paying via phone.

After looking at the Diablo 4 mount, do you think it’s worth the price tag? To be clear, you’ll also be supporting partnered Twitch streamers, so if you’d end up doing that anyway for creators making Diablo 4 content this is a nice little bonus. If not, you’re basically paying $10-12 for a Diablo 4 mount. If you really want it, that is.

Diablo global community development director Adam Fletcher responded to the post, both confirming its legitimacy and saying that Twitch subs won’t be the only streaming rewards for watchers. “Just chiming to say we will have standard viewing Drops requirements as well. Not just this,” Fletcher says.

