How to get Diablo 4 Twitch drops and Primal Instinct mount

How do I get the Diablo 4 Twitch drops? Twitch drops reward you for watching your favorite streamers with cool in-game items or currency, and to celebrate the release of Diablo 4, Blizzard is giving you the chance to earn some exclusive customization items for your character.

Each of the D4 Twitch drops coming in time for the Diablo 4 release date are class-specific transmog items, but whichever of the Diablo 4 classes you choose, Blizz has you covered. We gave the game a remarkable ten out of ten in our Diablo 4 review, but if you’re still not sold, perhaps watching a few hours on stream could help you decide whether to dive into Sanctuary. If you’re already dropping into hell on day one, then you’re going to want these Diablo 4 rewards anyway, so take a look below at what’s on offer with these Twitch drops, including how to get the Primal Instinct mount for launch.

When are the Diablo 4 Twitch drops?

The Diablo 4 Twitch drops begin Monday, June 5, with unique drops available each following week.

You’ll need to watch three hours each week for the first reward, and a further three hours for a total of six to earn the second. You must claim the first reward before your progress towards the second drop will be counted.

Week 1: Rogue and Necromancer

These D4 Twitch drops are available to earn between Monday, June 5, and Sunday, June 11:

Watch three hours: Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger weapon recolor, Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword weapon recolor.

Azurehand Back-Stabber Dagger weapon recolor, Azurehand Heart-Piercer Sword weapon recolor. Watch six hours: Matron-Sigil Coffer back trophy (Rogue), Progenitor Favor back trophy (Necromancer).

Week 2: Sorcerer

For the Sorcerer Diablo 4 Twitch drops, log in and watch between Monday, June 12, and Sunday, June 18:

Watch three hours: Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand weapon recolor.

Azurehand Spell-Slinger Wand weapon recolor. Watch six hours: Hellrune Tabernacle back trophy (Sorcerer).

Week 3: Druid

The Druid-themed D4 Twitch drops can be earned between Monday, June 19, and Sunday, June 25:

Watch three hours: Azurehand Head-Cleaver weapon recolor.

Azurehand Head-Cleaver weapon recolor. Watch six hours: Font of the Mother back trophy (Druid).

Week 4: Barbarian

The last Diablo 4 Twitch drops for now are available to earn between Monday, June 26 and Sunday, July 2:

Watch three hours: Azurehand Skull-Crusher weapon recolor.

Azurehand Skull-Crusher weapon recolor. Watch six hours: Matriarch’s Mantle back trophy (Barbarian).

How to get and claim Diablo 4 Twitch drops

In order to receive your Diablo 4 Twitch drops, you must link your Battle.net account and Twitch account, and claim the rewards on Twitch.

Sign into Battle.net.

Click Connections.

Scroll to ‘Twitch’ and click ‘+Connect’.

Hit ‘Continue’, log in to your Twitch.tv account, and authorize.

Click ‘Continue’ to complete connection.

Watch the required stream length on partnered channels.

Go to your drops inventory.

Claim your rewards!

The next time you log into Diablo 4 with the same Battle.net account, you will receive your new items. Don’t forget to claim each individual drop, as your stream viewing time won’t count towards the next drop until you do.

How to get the Diablo 4 Primal Instinct mount

Get the Diablo 4 Primal Instinct mount by gifting two Twitch subscriptions of any tier to any eligible Diablo 4 streamer between June 5 and July 2. You can find a list of all eligible Twitch streamers here. Diablo community manager Adam ‘PezRadar’ Fletcher says that this offer was extended to all creators who streamed Diablo 2 Resurrected, Diablo 3, Diablo Immortal, or the Diablo 4 beta/server slam tests over the last 6 months.

If you should have been eligible but didn’t receive an invite, you may want to check your Twitch notification settings – Fletcher explains that anyone with marketing communications disabled may not have correctly received the notifications. He suggests turning them on if you’re interested in potential future promotions so as not to miss out.

Now you’ve got all the information you need to get these Diablo 4 Twitch drops, it’s just a case of counting down to the release date. While you do, it might be worth preparing for Sanctuary with some of our other D4 guides, specifically Diablo 4 transmog, if you want to know how to equip the above items to your characters. Diablo 4 Salvage will also come in handy when you’re upgrading your best weapons, armor, and items.