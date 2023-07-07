Diablo 4 Varshan the Consumed explained

Who is Varshan the Consumed in Diablo 4? The theme for the first season is now in the open, spreading like an infectious plague. The Season of the Malignant will see Sanctuary covered in corruption, turning enemy demons into their corrupted forms. From what we

As one of the new bosses of Diablo 4 Season 1, you must overcome the challenges ahead, making a desperate stand against the spreading corruption and getting the new and exclusive Unique items and legendary Aspects. You will need to complete the Diablo 4 campaign before accessing seasonal content, but once you do, you’ll have a limited time to face off against Varshan the Consumed, as they’ll only stick around for Season of the Malignant.

Who is Diablo 4 Varshan the Consumed?

Little is currently known about Varshan aside from the fact that they’re likely the source of the spreading plague that blights Sanctuary. You’ll need to journey through Malignant Tunnels to search for catalysts of the corruption, which can, in turn, power up your gear. It’s likely that, upon defeating Varshan the Consumed, you’ll receive some incredibly valuable treasure, most likely a desirable Unique item.

We’ll be back to update our guide to Diablo 4 Varshan the Consumed with more information about the boss fight itself, how to encounter Varshan, and what you get for defeating them. In the meantime, you might as well prepare for the RPG game‘s first season by finishing the main story. We have a list of all the Diablo 4 acts, as well as tips for which of the Diablo 4 classes you should pick for the first season.