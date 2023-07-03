Best Diablo 4 VPN for shorter queues and faster connections

Which is the best Diablo 4 VPN? A VPN can change your experience in the fantastic new installment in Blizzard’s long-running series. Do you find yourself stuck in queues for ages while you wait for a game? Or have you been a victim of DDoS attacks because you’re just so good at the game and other players can’t handle it? Well, a VPN can help to solve that problem.

With a VPN, you are not limited by the servers of your native region, but are given many options to connect to via proxy. This comes with a plethora of benefits and, to be honest, you’ll soon realize why so many gamers are using gaming VPNs now. If you want a bit of a refresher on what exactly VPNs are and how they work, read our what is a VPN page.

Why you need a Diablo 4 VPN

Here is a breakdown of everything that a Diablo 4 VPN can do for your gaming experience, and how it can help:

Queue times: Tired of having to wait ages and ages to find a game? With a VPN on, you can connect through another server, potentially one where there are fewer players, giving you the chance to quickly jump into a game.

Connection speeds: Do you find that your internet speeds always grind to a halt when you play Diablo 4? It may be that your internet service provider (ISP) is artificially slowing down your download speeds because you're using a lot of bandwidth. With a VPN on, the ISP can't see what's using the bandwidth, and so won't able to slow anything.

DDoS protection: Without a VPN, sore losers in the Diablo 4 world might do a DDoS attack against you, essentially making it impossible for you to access the internet. In a worst-case scenario, they may even leak private information about your location. With the VPN on, the villains of the digital world won't be able to do either thing.

Blizzard itself has advised players that a VPN could be the way to go if they are having any difficulty when trying to connect in Diablo 4. There’s not really a higher authority than that when it comes to endorsing VPN use.

Of course, these are just the benefits for Diablo 4 players in particular. If you do get a VPN, you’ll be opening the door to a whole world of benefits – from accessing features that are exclusive to other regions, to the simple peace of mind that comes from knowing that you don’t have faceless corporations and villainous governments leering over your shoulder at everything you’re doing online.

If you don’t have time to look through this whole list, here are our top three recommendations for a Diablo 4 VPN.

The best Diablo 4 VPN providers are:

ExpressVPN – best overall

– best overall NordVPN – fastest option

– fastest option Private Internet Access – budget option

– budget option Surfshark – best for unlimited devices

– best for unlimited devices PureVPN – best for privacy

1. ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is the best Diablo 4 VPN, and its pricing works out at $6.67 (£5.56) per month.

ExpressVPN overview:

Server totals 3,000+ servers in 94 countries Compatible services/games Diablo 4, Call of Duty: Warzone, FIFA, Minecraft, Netflix, Prime Video, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, and more Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Five Router support Yes

Pros:

Uses the Lightway protocol for fantastic service

Spans many countries

TrustedServer system provides extra privacy

Cons:

Pricier than others

Tougher limit on simultaneous connections

No free trial

ExpressVPN is one of the big fish swimming around in the also pretty big VPN pond, and probably one of the best equipped to help you overcome the forces of Hell. What helps this one to stand out is its use of the Lightway protocol, which is exclusive to this provider and one of the best VPN protocols around. It enables maximum performance.

Of course, you’ll have noticed that this one carries a fairly hefty price tag when compared to other providers, so if you’re on a smaller budget, this probably won’t be an option for you. If you’re on the fence, you could take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee, which allows you to cancel and get a full refund if you’re at all dissatisfied at any point within the first 30 days.

For what it’s worth, we think ExpressVPN is well worth the higher price tag. It works well with all major services (including Diablo 4) and manages to provide a pretty swift service for the vast majority of the time. As a cherry on top of its privacy cake, it uses the TrustedServer system in order to ensure that its servers can’t write anything about your personal data when you use it – your privacy is sacrosanct. Pity it only lets you have a few simultaneous devices though.

Read our ExpressVPN review to find out more about this service.

2. NordVPN

NordVPN is the fastest VPN, and its pricing works out at $3.29 (£3.39) per month.

NordVPN overview:

Server totals 5,300+ servers in 60+ countries Compatible services/games Diablo 4, World of Warcraft, Call of Duty: Warzone, GTA Online, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, Prime Video, and more Free trial No free trial Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Six Router support Yes

Pros:

Fantastic download speeds

Broad service compatibility

Cons:

No free trial

Slightly more expensive than others

NordVPN is probably one of the most widely known and recognized VPN services – and with good reason. Not only does it offer a standup service all around, but when we wrote our fastest VPN guide, and compared the different services against one another, it was this VPN that came out on top.

If your biggest priority is finding a VPN that can give you a smooth game of Diablo 4, then maybe this is the one you’ll want to look at. With the NordLynx protocol in place, it runs really smoothly. You’ll be much less likely to find yourself killed by Lillith’s forces due to lag when you have this on.

Worth noting is that NordVPN is another of the more expensive VPN providers, though it is still more affordable than ExpressVPN. We’d also recommend double-checking the countries that it allows you to connect through – this isn’t likely to create any Diablo 4-related problems, but if there are other regions you want to connect to for other reasons, then we recommend double-checking their full list of server locations. Overall though, there’s very little to say against NordVPN.

Read our NordVPN review to find out more about this service.

3. Private Internet Access

Private Internet Access (PIA) is the best budget choice, and its pricing works out at $2.11 (£1.63) per month.

Private Internet Access overview:

Server totals 35,000+ servers in 78+ countries Compatible services/games League of Legends, Halo Infinite, Valorant, PUBG, YouTube, Disney Plus, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, and more Free trial None Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Ten Router support Yes

Pros:

Lower prices

Massive server selection

Allows ten simultaneous connections

Cons:

A little slower than others

No free trial

VPNs can be pretty darn expensive, so if you’re someone who needs a cheaper option, we recommend going for Private Internet Access. Though there are definitely other providers out there that are cheaper (and even free VPN services), this is an example of a VPN that still works fantastically even with a lower price tag.

One of PIA’s biggest selling points is the fact that it has a huge selection of servers to connect through. It would be really annoying to get a VPN to protect yourself from DDoS attacks, and then find that it makes the game run much more slowly because of server congestion, and the risk is much lower here.

This is also a pretty great one because of the fact that it lets you use it on ten devices at the same time. You might want to use it with Diablo 4, while others you live with want a VPN for streaming, or a laptop VPN. Split the cost of the subscription between you and you can each install it on your device of choice.

4. Surfshark

Surfshark is the best VPN for unlimited simultaneous connections, and its pricing works out at $2.30 (£1.85) per month.

Surfshark overview:

Server totals 3,200+ servers in 65+ countries Compatible services/games Diablo 4, League of Legends, Counter Strike: GO, Overwatch, YouTube, Hulu, Prime Video, Netflix, and more Free trial One week Money-back guarantee 30 days Simultaneous connections Unlimited Router support Yes

Pros:

Allows unlimited simultaneous connections

Cheaper option

Has a free trial

Cons:

Smaller overall server count

Fewer server locations

If you want a VPN for your demon slaughtering activities, but also one to protect the privacy of other members of your household online, then Surfshark is going to be your best bet. This VPN stands out from the crow due to the fact that it gives you access to unlimited simultaneous connections, so as many people as you like can all be using the same VPN account at the same time on different devices.

If you’re still not entirely sold on VPNs enhancing your experience in the world of Sanctuary, you may also be pleased to learn that this is one of the few providers to offer a genuine VPN free trial. While others may describe their 30-day money-back guarantee as a free trial, you still have to pay initially and ask for a refund there, whereas Surfshark just gives you a whole week to try it out without paying a thing. This should be plenty of time to get acclimatized to everything it can do.

Admittedly, this VPN has a smaller range and selection of servers than many of the other top providers, but this probably won’t be a problem for the majority of users, unless there are very specific regions you’re keen to connect through. Meanwhile, Surfshark also costs a fair bit let than some of the others, so there’s very little to critique it about, but very much to praise it for.

5. PureVPN

PureVPN is the most private VPN, and its pricing works out at $2.29 per month.

Pros:

Has regular third-party audits

Allows up to ten simultaneous connections

Cons:

No free trial

Limited router support

PureVPN overview:

Server totals 6,500+ servers in 78+ countries Compatible services/games Diablo 4, Counter Strike: GO, League of Legends, Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Disney Plus, and more Free trial $0.99 seven-day free trial Money-back guarantee 31 days Simultaneous connections Ten Router support Yes (PPTP and OpenVPN only)

Have you been burned by DDoS attacks before? Do you want to make sure that when you’re dominating the other Diablo players online, you’re not going to have to worry about them swiping back at you in petty, personal ways? Well then, use PureVPN, as it’s the provider that’ll give you the highest level of privacy.

Every service on this list is a no-logs VPN, but this provider manages to go one better. PureVPN regularly submits itself to third-party privacy audits to conclusively prove that it is not keeping tabs on its customers. Additionally, this also helps to ensure that it stays on top of the ever-evolving world of internet privacy, ensuring that new software and technologies don’t threaten your privacy.

If you prefer to connect everything in your house through a VPN via a router, PureVPN may not be the best option for you due to its limited router support. However, we suspect many Diablo 4 players will have the VPN running directly on their PC anyway, so it shouldn’t be an issue for most readers. Add an allowance of up to ten simultaneous connections to the mix, and you’ve got a very pretty offering.

How we chose the best Diablo 4 VPN

When thinking about which VPN might be most appealing to Diablo 4 players, there were several factors that we considered:

Pricing: If you’ve just bought Diablo 4, you might not want to then fork over loads of cash for a new VPN too, so we wanted to include a few of the cheaper options too.

If you’ve just bought Diablo 4, you might not want to then fork over loads of cash for a new VPN too, so we wanted to include a few of the cheaper options too. Speed: You don’t want to pay for a VPN that then makes your game run much more slowly, so we only wanted to include the fastest VPNs here.

You don’t want to pay for a VPN that then makes your game run much more slowly, so we only wanted to include the fastest VPNs here. Simultaneous connections: Many providers only allow five or fewer, but those seeking to protect not just themselves while they play Diablo 4, but also their whole family, will want something that allows ten connections or more, and we’ve included a few like that.

Many providers only allow five or fewer, but those seeking to protect not just themselves while they play Diablo 4, but also their whole family, will want something that allows ten connections or more, and we’ve included a few like that. Server locations: We’ve only included options with a broad selection of server locations, as you’ll want one which can align with Diablo 4’s servers. You can find more information about them below.

We’ve only included options with a broad selection of server locations, as you’ll want one which can align with Diablo 4’s servers. You can find more information about them below. Compatibility: Some VPNs just won’t work with certain games. All of the providers on this list should work just fine with Diablo 4, but if you decide to go for another VPN, we recommend doing a bit of research first to check compatibility.

Read our how we test page for more information about our process for creating buyer’s guides in general. If you have any further questions, read our FAQs below:

Where are the Diablo 4 servers located?

The Diablo 4 servers are located in the following regions:

Central US

US (western hemisphere)

Western Europe

Northeast Asia

Eastern South America

Southeast Australia

How do I use a VPN with Diablo 4?

It’s a perfectly simple process. Once you have purchased a VPN, install it and switch it on (the process for these two steps will differ depending on which provider you use, but they always make it pretty easy). When the VPN is switched on, your game will then connect through it automatically.

Are VPNs legal?

Yes, VPNs are perfectly legal. Not only that, but they are compatible with Diablo 4 and Battle.net, and even endorsed by Blizzard as a means for players to overcome connectivity problems.

