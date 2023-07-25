Diablo 4 Wrathful Hearts are vital for buffing your gear and weapons in the Blizzard RPG game. With the launch of Diablo 4 Season 1, there are various areas where the hearts might appear, but guaranteeing a drop isn’t easy. Or at least, it wasn’t easy. If you want to bag a bunch of the best variety of Diablo 4 Malignant Hearts, a new trick offers certain drops and simple farming, so you can bolster your builds with ease. Diablo 4 just got simpler.

When it comes to powering up your Diablo 4 builds, Malignant Hearts are an essential, customizable component. In some cases, they boost your damage. In others, they fortify your defenses and add automatic healing. The best variety is the Wrathful Heart, so naturally, these are usually the rarest. A newly discovered trick, however, makes farming for Wrathful Hearts nice and easy. Here’s how it works.

First of all, you need to make sure that you don’t complete the new Season of the Malignant questline. If you’ve already done this, you’ll need to make a new character if you want to farm Wrathful Hearts – check out all the Diablo 4 classes to help design your next alt. After that, once you reach the final mission of the seasonal quest, ‘The Cold Hard Truth,’ you’ll be tasked with clearing a dungeon in the Fractured Peaks.

Destroy the corruption spores and get Varshan the Consumed to spawn. Once you’ve defeated Varshan, the boss will always drop a Wrathful Heart. At this point, you would normally speak to the NPC Cormand to complete the quest. Don’t! Instead, go into the menu and leave the dungeon.

After that, you can either choose to reset the dungeons or just leave and re-enter the game. You can then run the entire dungeon and defeat Varhsan again for another guaranteed Wrathful Heart. Repeat this process as many times as you like and you’ll have all the Hearts you might ever need. The trick was discovered by YouTuber and first player to hit level 100 in Diablo 4 Robin ‘Rob2628,’ Steinberg, who also shares a handy video guide.

With your weapons and gear buffed to the hearty maximum, you’ll now want to seek out all the Diablo 4 Altar of Lilith locations. You’ll also want to take another run at the Diablo 4 world bosses, to demonstrate your power even further.