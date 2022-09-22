Diablo Immortal Forgotten Nightmares update doubles down on warbands

The Diablo Immortal Forgotten Nightmares update arrives on September 28, and patch 1.6 promises to be the first major update for the crossover mobile and PC RPG game. Among the changes introduced are an overhaul to the game’s controversial warband system – the semi-permanent eight-player groups used for a number of the game’s group activities. While some of the changes have been welcome, fans of the fantasy game are already raising several concerns about the increased emphasis placed on warbands.

Among the changes to Diablo Immortal warbands planned for Forgotten Nightmares are a lowered requirement for warband raids to just four players, meaning that you no longer require all eight members of your group to be online simultaneously to participate in them. This change has been largely welcomed – and new warband activity Castle Cyrangar follows suit, allowing players to explore it with anywhere from one to eight players.

Upon clearing rooms within the castle, your warband will be able to set up rooms there – each providing a different stat bonus to its assigned occupant. In addition, further bonuses are awarded based on Ancestral Weapons, one of which can be placed in the castle’s tableau by each warband member. This aspect is where players are raising their hands in query. As Blizzard explains, “Who occupies which room is up to your warband leader – they can assign and unassign players at will.” Players on the game’s subreddit have raised concerns that tying the abilities and progression of up to seven players to the whims of their warband leader could cause potential issues.

“So what they’re saying is that you can do a ton of work to upgrade your character, and then if the warband leader suddenly decides they don’t like you they can take away your character progression by kicking you out,” contemplates user Russish. Others in the replies express their frustrations that – even when this is working as intended – it requires involved, long-term group play with a consistent team.

“Sounds great if you’re in an active warband,” says Smoothie8484, “Guess I’m outta luck.” Many players say that, while clans provide a way to engage in group activities on a more casual basis, the in-depth involvement required for a warband isn’t what they’re looking for. Another commenter, jasonuhlaw, calls the update “disheartening” and says that “reading that warbands will basically become essential to stay competitive is a deal breaker for me.”

Over the past months, many fans have expressed a desire to be allowed to play Diablo Immortal solo without being forced into group content, yet it seems that Blizzard is eager to continue to push group content in its updates. These will certainly be welcomed by those who are looking to play in squads or take part in matchmade multiplayer, but it will likely result in some players feeling left out in the cold.

The update also reaffirms a change preventing players who bought Diablo Immortal third-party transactions from competing in PvP activities. A Diablo Immortal leak suggests the return of the Frozen Heart, a five-star Diablo Immortal legendary gem previously confined to the game’s beta. Meanwhile, our pick of the best Diablo Immortal builds and best Diablo Immortal legendaries should help you gear up in advance of the new update’s arrival.