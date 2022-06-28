You’ll need the best Diablo Immortal legendary items if you want to make the best builds, because it’s not enough to assign the optimal skills, allocate gems to sockets, and distribute points into attributes. Finding the best gear in the game can either buff your skills or change their properties to morph your build into one that can obliterate foes in both PvP and PvE.

Just like prior instalments in the long-running RPG game series, there are only a set number of the best Diablo Immortal legendary items in the game, split among the six Diablo Immortal classes. We’ve got information on all the legendary items that match up well with the best builds, along with details on how to farm the most sought-after gear.

Best Diablo Immortal Barbarian legendary items

While the Barbarian does get hit a lot by enemies, you can mitigate this lack of range by hitting them harder with a high DPS, bolstering their skills to help batter enemies at range. The best Diablo Immortal Barbarian legendary items are:

The Tempest

The Remembered

Second Breath

The Coming Storm

The Gathering

Juggernaut’s Plan

To make the best Diablo Immortal Barbarian build, you should have The Tempest as your primary weapon as it increases your Whirlwind skill’s radius for a bit of movement speed. Combined with The Gathering, you can pull nearby enemies into your whirlwind, offsetting some movement penalty from The Tempest.

Your other item slots can be for items that buff the rest of the skills in this build. The Remembered allows the Hammer of the Ancients skill to summon spirits that stun nearby enemies. Second Breath increases Sprint’s duration, and The Coming Storm gives Wrath of the Berserker a 15% cooldown reduction. Finally, Juggernaut’s Plan has you constantly running while using the Sprint ability, knocking away and damaging enemies in your path.

Best Diablo Immortal Crusader legendary items

The Crusader boasts one of the highest overall defensive stats in the game, with some fantastic supportive skills to prevent damage to allies, while also capable of hitting enemies surprisingly hard. The best Diablo Immortal Crusader legendary items are:

Any legendary main weapon

Pavise of Ten Wings

Arrowkeeper

Wind-blessed Pauldrons

Inhumed Plate

Squire’s Trews

These items should always have the best Diablo Immortal Crusader build in mind when choosing which buffs to take. Unfortunately, there is no decent option for the primary weapon as we are not using any of the skills it buffs, so just go with the highest-level one you can find. For the off-hand, Pavise of Ten Wings invokes the spirit of the Diablo 2 Paladin ‘Hammerdin’ build, only it makes shields spiral around you and not return afterwards, thanks to the Spinning Shield skill.

The Arrowkeeper helm causes your Holy Banner to move with you, giving you buffs no matter where you are. Inhumed Plate makes Conjuration of Light last longer and protects you and your allies in a set area, while Wind-blessed Pauldrons increase the skill’s duration by 30%. Both of their awakened forms decrease the cooldown by 10% each. Squire’s Trews allows you to carry an additional passenger during Draw and Quarter and reduces the skill’s cooldown by 10% if you have its awakened form.

Best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter legendary items

Despite having the weakest defence in the game, the Demon Hunter is an agile class capable of becoming a DPS powerhouse, all while constantly moving into advantageous positions. The best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter legendary items are:

Breath of Winter

The Hungerer

Vision of the Lost

Hailstone Shoulders

Heart of Vengeance

Coff’s Unrelenting Fury

All six of these items make up perhaps the best Diablo Immortal Demon Hunter build, capable of freezing groups of enemies in PvE and frustrating opponents in PvP. Breath of Winter augments your multishot with frost to slow down enemies and deal chill damage, while The Hungerer gives your primary attack a piercing effect.

The rest of the gear can help with this build’s ability to freeze foes on the spot. In addition, when you fully awaken these legendary items, it will reduce the cooldown of the Vengeance skill. As for specific bonuses, Vision of the Lost extends the duration of Vengeance, Coff’s Unrelenting Fury adds a rocket attack for every two primary attacks, and Hailstone Shoulders imbues the Rain of Vengeance skill with a chill effect similar to that of Breath of Winter.

Best Diablo Immortal Monk legendary items

The Monk in Diablo Immortal can adapt to many different roles but excels as a support class, capable of controlling hordes of enemies and assisting allies in both PvP and PvE. The best Diablo Immortal Monk legendary items are:

Rod of Echoes

Respite’s Sigh

Empathy’s Blessing

Any legendary shoulders

Storm Spirit

Companion’s Melody

These legendary gear pieces are an excellent fit for the best Diablo Immortal Monk build, as they help boost the duration and reduce the cooldown for a few essential skills. For example, the Rod of Echoes reduces the cooldown of Mystic Allies by 15%, while Companion’s Melody increases Mystic Allies duration by 25%. With these legendary items equipped, you can summon spirit allies more frequently, and they remain active a lot longer. For your off-hand weapon choice, Respite’s Sigh increases Inner Sanctuary’s duration by 30%, allowing you and your partners to stay alive a bit longer with its damage prevention properties.

Speaking of Inner Sanctuary, the Empathy’s Blessing helm turns it into a Blessed Sanctuary that increases all damage dealt by you or your allies. This does not remove its protective properties, so Inner Sanctuary becomes an essential skill in this build. Storm Spirit creates powerful tornadoes to continually damage any enemies near the projectiles. There isn’t an option for the shoulder slot with the skills in this build, so feel free to equip any compatible legendary item here.

Best Diablo Immortal Necromancer legendary items

The Necromancer may be one of the slower Diablo Immortal classes, but why would you need speed when you can just sit back and let your minions do the hard work? The best Diablo Immortal Necromancer legendary items are:

Piercehammer

Dominance From Dust

Visitant’s Sign

Rotspur

Covet Nothing

Proximal Fear

You want gear that complements the skills assigned to the best Diablo Immortal Necromancer build. For example, with Piercehammer as your primary weapon, your minions summoned with Command Skeletons get a 10% increase in damage dealt to your enemies. Likewise, using the Dominance From Dust off-hand weapon makes your Golem split into two smaller ones upon dying, giving you a few additional seconds of support while the skill recharges.

For the armour, you can equip the Rotspur to cause corpses affected by the Corpse Explosion skill to release a poisonous blight instead of exploding. Covet Nothing has your Bone Armor skill damage nearby enemies when activated, along with increasing how much damage they take for a short time. Visitant’s Sign increases the duration of the Command Golem skill by 20%, while Proximal Fear causes enemies affected by your Wraith Form to flee, damaging them as they scarper.

Best Diablo Immortal Wizard legendary items

As one of the more fragile classes in Diablo Immortal, the Wizard makes up for their weaker frame with potent spells capable of annihilating any foe that dares to come close. The best Diablo Immortal Wizard legendary items are:

Syldra’s Fang

Unrepentant Gale

Frostweaver’s Garments

Frostwalkers

Shoulders of the Cataclysm

Lyan’s Resonant Wisdom

These six items are part of the best Diablo Immortal Wizard build for co-op PvE, focusing on crowd control to slow down enemies, making them easier to hit for your allies. Sylvra’s Fang removes Arcane Wind’s charging-up property and adds a chilling effect, which is perfect for this build. Unrepentant Gale also increases how many stacks of Arcane Wind you have to cast the spell multiple times before waiting for a cooldown.

Frostweaver’s Garments enhances your Magic Missile attacks with the frost element, while Frostwalkers changes the fiery Meteor spell into an icy comet, turning it into an effective AoE crowd control spell. In addition, you can add 20% damage to your Meteor by equipping the Shoulders of the Cataclysm. Finally, Lyan’s Resonant Wisdom adds AoE lightning damage to your teleports.

How to farm Diablo Immortal legendary items

While there are a handful of ways to farm legendary items in Diablo Immortal, perhaps the best one is to open the codex in the options menu and find out which dungeons appear in your quest list. Head to these marked dungeons and complete them to have a high chance of finding legendary items.

Alternatively, you can wander around certain areas to grind kills on enemies in the hope that they drop legendary items, but ensure you have finished the main quest and reached level 60 first. Here are the best Diablo Immortal legendary item farming spots:

Realm of Damnation – circle around the Plains of Torment or the Forest of Misery.

– circle around the Plains of Torment or the Forest of Misery. Bilefen – from Port Justinian Waypoint, head in a circle around the region, but don’t visit any of the dungeons.

– from Port Justinian Waypoint, head in a circle around the region, but don’t visit any of the dungeons. Library of Zoltun Kulle – keep to the centre of the map, but you can also pay a visit to both Hydra’s Lair and Archive of Secrets if you run out of enemies.

– keep to the centre of the map, but you can also pay a visit to both Hydra’s Lair and Archive of Secrets if you run out of enemies. Mount Zavain – loop in a circle either in the north close to Upper Terrace and Sanctified Earth Monastery or in a clockwise direction from Misty Valley through towards Refuge of Damnation.

When you arrive in any of these spots, change the difficulty level to at least ‘Hell 2’ to spawn harder enemies. Of course, the higher you set the difficulty, the harder the enemies will be, but by making the game more taxing, you also have a higher chance of finding legendary items when you kill them.

The only downside is that other players will appear to farm legendary items. You can invite a handful to your party, so you aren’t competing for items, but eventually, it’ll become too populated. If you find too many players in your chosen area, move to one of the other areas to see if it’s a bit less crowded.

You could also complete bounties to kill many monsters and participate in Zone events and Elder Rift events for a chance to receive legendary items, but these methods don’t give you the best odds.

And that’s everything you need to know about the best Diablo Immortal legendary items and how you can farm them. Speaking of valuable items, you may wish to brush up on how to find the Diablo Immortal gems, including the Diablo Immortal legendary gems. We also have a Diablo Immortal tier list you can check out to choose your character for PvP.

