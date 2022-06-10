Diablo Immortal player count: “the biggest launch” in series history

Blizzard has sent out a tweet announcing the Diablo Immortal player count, saying that the new free-to-play RPG game is “the biggest launch” in series history. According to the tweet, Diablo Immortal has now reached over 10 million installs. It is of course worth noting that Diablo Immortal is a free game across PC, iOS, and Android devices – so this comparison goes up against previous games in the series which required a purchase to play.

This news will no doubt be welcomed by Activision Blizzard, after the action-RPG game’s launch has been surrounded with several controversies regarding its microtransaction systems. Principal designer Joe Grubb says that Diablo Immortal’s microtransactions never circumvent core gameplay. However, the game’s monetisation options have caused its release to be blocked in several countries.

In addition, a recent controversy sparked up when a YouTuber uncovered hidden caps to Diablo Immortal loot drops that restrict the amount of daily progress players can make, which makes the free-to-play grind even slower. There have also been discussions about the potential amount that players can spend on the game, with some people claiming figures upwards of $100,000 USD can be invested into leveling a single character.

Clearly, however, these issues certainly haven’t stopped a huge number of players from trying out the game. It’ll be interesting to see whether these numbers convert into a high concurrent player count, or whether a lot of those 10 million players fall off the game as they get deeper in and start coming up against the game’s monetisation systems.

Here’s the Diablo Immortal team’s tweet about the news:

Shoutout to the heroes of Sanctuary. In just one week, Diablo Immortal is the biggest launch in franchise history. Thanks for slaying with us. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/r561EY5u8b — Diablo Immortal (@DiabloImmortal) June 10, 2022

