Diablo Immortal team plans stash expansion and “all-new gameplay”

A Q&A session with the Diablo Immortal development team gives us a peek at some of the updates coming to Blizzard’s fantasy RPG game, one of which being an option to let players expand their stash space to hold your ever-growing collection of the best Diablo Immortal legendary items. Among the other questions, the team talks about plans for more unique events that will dramatically tweak the way the game is played.

Blizzard says, “The need for increased stash space is a popular request from our community, and we hear you.” Having a bit more additional storage is always welcome, especially since the introduction of the ability to change class in Diablo Immortal. Blizzard explains, “There are plans to allow players to expand their stash space,” but doesn’t mention whether this will be a paid feature or something accessible for free.

When asked whether there are plans for “more comprehensive or engaging events” in the works, Blizzard refers to the success of the Diablo Immortal Fractured Plane event, a roguelike twist on the traditional gameplay that sees you tackle a gauntlet with a randomly rolled set of skills, picking up armour and equipment as you make your way through the floors.

Fractured Plane proved quite popular among fans, especially due to its design evening out the playing field between free-to-play players and the big spenders. Blizzard notes, “Given the initial success of this event, we have been exploring other events that heavily modify Immortal’s gameplay. We’ll have more information on this for you in the future.”

The team is also considering how to build on the Paragon trees system. In particular, there’s been plenty of discussion about the possibility of activating multiple trees at once, rather than simply switching between them. It says, “Multi-tree activation has of course come up during our discussions, but we’re still early in the design process.” The team emphasises, however, that it is “eager to see how we can evolve Paragon trees.”

Finally, the interview hints that new ideas are in the works for Diablo Immortal PvP, though we don’t get any specifics, and talks briefly about the changes made to Diablo Immortal monks following their general dominance in the meta. Blizzard calls these tweaks “a grand expression” of efforts made towards class balance and says, “As Diablo Immortal continues to evolve, we’ll evaluate the state of our classes to determine if they too could benefit from additional tweaks.”

The latest Diablo Immortal update sees the introduction of new legendary items and cross-server dungeons, alongside a Lunar New Year event and the start of the season nine battle pass. Take a look at our Diablo Immortal tier list and the best Diablo Immortal builds for the best classes to play right now, or check out more great free games on PC.