Diablo Immortal whale asks Blizzard for rollback from $34k ‘orb debt’

A Diablo Immortal whale who says he “owes Blizzard $34,000” following the removal of third-party Eternal Orb purchases from his account calls for a character rollback. As everyone comes to terms with the phrase ‘Diablo Immortal orb debt’ following Blizzard’s recent clampdown on purchases from third-party websites in the fantasy game, some affected players are trying to appeal for clemency from Blizzard.

Silkypico, a high-spending player who now faces an Eternal Orb debt of -2.4 million in the action-RPG game that he estimates would cost around $34,000 USD worth of in-game microtransactions to pay off, has asked Blizzard for an option for individual character rollback as an alternative to paying back the orb amount. “The option that should have been given to me is a) pay back what you owe, which is $34,000, or b) we will roll back your account to a date before the ‘toxic assets’ were added.”

Admitting to his use of third-party ‘black market services’ (which he says took place between August 1-8 and were the result of a “payment loophole originating in Asia”), Silkypico says he’d be happy to accept the punishment of having his levels and gear returned to where they were at in July. In fact, he doesn’t think it would be too much of a problem. “The way that the server paragon system is designed, I could advance back to my current level within a couple of days.” He adds that any gear he had would be obsolete by paragon level 240 anyway – although this does beg the question of just how much of a ‘punishment’ this option would be.

Many users on the game’s subreddit are unconvinced by Silkypico’s argument. Most of the upvoted comments simply say, “don’t cheat next time” and suggest that, “you can roll your character back by creating a new one.” Some say that those hit with orb deficits should simply be banned outright, and that allowing them to simply pay off the balance and continue on playing encourages players to take advantage of sketchy services in the future, knowing that the potential punishment is simply having to pay full price if you are caught out.

When asked for comment, Blizzard provided PCGamesN with the following statement: “We want to ensure a fair playing field for everyone in Diablo Immortal: part of this effort involves taking action when we see players participate in fraudulent purchases. Upon investigation of community concerns surrounding suspicious Eternal Orb purchases, we found accounts in violation of the Blizzard End User Agreement. We made extensive investigations to verify accounts that participated in these activities, and took a variety of disciplinary measures. We will continue to monitor and take corrective actions as needed.”

We’ve got all the best Diablo Immortal builds and our pick of the best Diablo Immortal legendary items you’ll need to excel in Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.5 – you won’t even have to break terms of service for them, we promise. Diablo Immortal legendary crests are being redesigned to help improve clarity between the paid and free versions, while a new update could see Diablo Immortal warbands receive a wave defence mode. If you fancy a bit of a change, we’ve got the best RPG games on PC for other options to keep you entertained.