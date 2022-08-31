Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.5 adds new Helliquary boss and battle pass

Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.5 has arrived in Diablo Immortal, bringing a new Helliquary boss – two, in fact – to the fantasy game alongside the introduction of the season four battle pass and two new limited-time events to help players work through the Diablo Immortal leveling process as well as earn new cosmetics. Blizzard also notes that there will not be a content update in two weeks time as is its usual update schedule, because the team is preparing for the first “major update” to the RPG game set to arrive in late September.

Diablo Immortal patch 1.5.5 goes live on August 31 at 3am PT / 6am ET / 11am BST / 12pm CEST for servers in Europe and the Americas, following a two hour server maintenance period. Servers in Oceania, China, East Asia, and Southeast Asia will see the patch go live on August 30 at 5pm PT / 8pm ET (August 31 at 1am BST / 2am CEST / 8am CST / 10am AEST).

Leading the charge for this Diablo Immortal update are the new dual Helliquary bosses, Gishtur and Beledwe. Along with being rather a mouthful to say, Diablo Immortal’s fourth Helliquary boss fight arrives on September 2 and is set to push the challenge up even more with a base recommended combat rating of 4665, compared to previous boss Gorgothra the Claimer’s combat rating of 2935 for its base difficulty (with the third tier set at 5205 CR). Meanwhile, some players are still attempting to gear up to fight second Helliquary boss Vitaath.

If you aren’t ready for high-end content yet, there’s still plenty to look forward to in the new update. A new limited-time event called Mists of Cyrangar runs from September 21-30, offering a number of rewards to be claimed while also providing a bonus experience buff to all players who are behind the current server paragon level – allowing newer players an opportunity to catch up to the rest of the community. Meanwhile, another limited-time event called The Scorched Sea runs from September 14-28, and offers milestone rewards including a new portrait frame.

Diablo Immortal season four begins on September 1 at 3am server time. Alongside it will be the Diablo Immortal season four battle pass, Inner Light, with 40 ranks of rewards to earn. Players can also purchase an empowered battle pass for additional rewards including the Inner Light weapon and armour cosmetics, or a collector’s empowered battle pass that also includes an avatar frame, portal cosmetic, and a ten rank boost to the battle pass.

A couple of additional quality of life features are also included in Diablo Immortal update 1.5.5. Firstly, a lock function for your Diablo Immortal legendary gems prevents players from accidentally consuming a gem while in the process of upgrading it. Furthermore, a new wing slot has been added to the inventory cosmetics screen, and Blizzard notes that earning or equipping new outfits will no longer remove your equipped Resonance Wings.

Diablo Immortal update 1.5.5 patch notes

Season Four Battle Pass: Inner Light

Season Four runs from September 1-29 at 3am server time .

. Inner Light Battle Pass includes 40 ranks of challenges and rewards.

includes 40 ranks of challenges and rewards. Empowered Battle Pass includes rank rewards from the free standard Battle Pass but also unlocks an Empowered track that provides additional rewards at each rank. Plus, you’ll receive the Inner Light Weapon cosmetic at rank one and the luminous Inner Light Armour cosmetic at rank 40.

includes rank rewards from the free standard Battle Pass but also unlocks an Empowered track that provides additional rewards at each rank. Plus, you’ll receive the Inner Light Weapon cosmetic at rank one and the luminous Inner Light Armour cosmetic at rank 40. Collectors Empowered Battle Pass gives you access to all rank rewards and cosmetics from the Empowered Battle Pass plus, the Inner Light Avatar Frame, Portal cosmetic, and a ten-rank boost, all provided immediately after upgrading.

New Helliquary Boss: Gishtur and Beledwe

Gishtur and Beledwe go live on September 2 at 3am server time .

. Recommended combat rating for Gishtur and Beledwe is 4665.

Players able to defeat Gishtur and Beledwe will be rewarded with the Twin Horns, which can be equipped in the top slot of the Helliquary for a 10% cooldown reduction to your skills while inside challenge rifts.

Limited-time events

Hungering Moon runs September 9-12 at 3am server time.

runs September 9-12 at 3am server time. The Scorched Sea runs September 14-28 at 3am server time.

runs September 14-28 at 3am server time. Mists of Cyrangar runs September 21-30 at 3am server time.

runs September 21-30 at 3am server time. During the Mists of Cyrangar event, a bonus experience buff will be active for all players who are behind the Server Paragon Level. This bonus will only be active for you until you’ve caught up to the Server Paragon Level.

Feature updates

Legendary Gem tooltips will now have a lock button feature. This prevents players from accidentally consuming a gem while upgrading it.

tooltips will now have a lock button feature. This prevents players from accidentally consuming a gem while upgrading it. A new Wing Slot has been added to the Inventory Cosmetics interface. After equipping Resonance Wings, acquiring or wearing new outfits will no longer remove the wings by default.

You can check out the patch notes including more detailed descriptions and a list of recent bug fixes on the Blizzard website.

Diablo Immortal’s legendary crests are being redesigned to help avoid controversy around similarities between multiple items available as real-money microtransactions. The recent Diablo Immortal Fractured Plane event proved popular with fans, offering a new roguelike game mode that stripped away players’ usual Diablo Immortal builds. Be sure to check out our Diablo Immortal tier list and pick of the best Diablo Immortal legendary items to ensure you’re geared up for success heading into season four.