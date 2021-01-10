Here’s Doom on a fake version of Windows

You can play Doom in your browser, we already knew that. But now you can also play the FPS game in a fake operating system that runs in your browser.

Windows 93 is a parody OS that emulates personal computers of the nineties. There’s not a huge amount to it other than weird jokes and memes about this bygone era designed for people who grew up staring at Windows 95 or 98. Naturally, while poking around, someone felt inspired to see if Doom would run on it, and naturally, it does.

Reddit user wedddealer posted a video of Ultimate Doom running in the satirical piece of software. There’s no description of how it was done, or any issues, but since Windows 93 uses javascript, it’s safe to assume this is done using the same tech know-how as any other in-browser form of Doom Guy’s exploits. It runs as smoothly as ever, and the only real benefit to doing this is if you’re absolutely in need of seeing Doom running on a homepage that has Half-Life 3 on it.

This is less impressive than some of the Doom ports we’ve seen of late, like Doom on the SEGA Genesis, or Doom running on a McDonald’s cash register. Someone remade it to look like it was from the eighties, if you want to get a bit anachronistic.

The modern iteration, Doom Eternal, came to Game Pass last month. It was our game of the year 2020, meaning we think you should definitely give it a go when you’re done playing the first one as if it was nearly 30 years ago.