Dreamlight Valley boba tea recipes and ingredients

Need to know how to make Dreamlight Valley boba tea? Turns out Dreamlight Valley residents are just like me and absolutely love a delicious drink of boba tea – with a particular emphasis on the raspberry-flavoured variant. Not only does drinking a delicious boba tea fill you with energy, but giving the milky beverage to five villagers completes one of your Star Path duties, giving you tokens towards your favourite festive rewards – but it must be raspberry flavoured.

All-in-all though, there are five tasty flavours of bubble tea: regular, coconut, gooseberry, mint, and raspberry, so be sure to try them all for different levels of energy. These new Disney Dreamlight Valley recipes were added to the life game with the Toy Story update, along with festive-themed recipes such as fruitcake and a sweet gingerbread house. Many of the new recipes will be required to complete Star Path duties, helping celebrate both the new battle pass and the new content additions – hint, keep the coconut boba tea and yule log recipes handy! With that in mind, here’s how to make every type of boba tea in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make boba tea in Dreamlight Valley

To make a standard milk boba tea in Dreamlight Valley, simply combine milk with sugarcane. As there are two ingredients, this is a two-star recipe, and will offer a lower energy boost and lower sell price then the other flavours. To make the flavoured drinks, just add the third related ingredient as follows:

Raspberry boba tea

Raspberry

Milk

Sugarcane

Coconut boba tea

Coconut

Milk

Sugarcane

Gooseberry boba tea

Gooseberry

Milk

Sugarcane

Mint boba tea

Mint

Milk

Sugarcane

As these all feature three ingredients, they are all three-star recipes, but will each offer their own energy boost and sell price, give them all a try to figure out your favourite – and don’t forget to give some away to your favourite Dreamlight Valley characters, too.

Alongside these new recipes, coffee beans, a brand-new ingredient, can now be found, but you’ll need to know how to get Stitch in Dreamlight Valley before you can make any coffee-based drinks. With all this cooking going on, why not unlock a Dreamlight Valley house upgrade, so you’ve got enough storage for ingredients, and a fully kitted-out kitchen to cook in.