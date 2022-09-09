Disney Dreamlight Valley update and free Dream Shards announced

Developer Gameloft announces a Disney Dreamlight Valley update and free Dream Shards for players following the release of the life sim game on Steam Early Access and PC Game Pass. The update is mostly focused on addressing feedback from players to target key bugs and progression issues including missing and unreachable items, but is also set to increase the frequency with which players can earn Dream Shards.

Gameloft says on its official Dreamlight Valley Twitter account that player feedback “has been immensely helpful in identifying some key issues.” The team says it is “happy to report we’ve been able to fix some of these and have an update on the way,” with a release targeted for sometime in the week beginning September 12. The update is set to include a fix for changing clothes, improve the Founder’s Pack claiming process, fix the notorious ‘Error 7’ affecting players in Australia and New Zealand, and fix multiple quest progression bugs tied to unreachable, missing, and unrecognised items.

In addition, the update is set to improve the frequency with which players can get Dream Shards, one of the game’s main currencies. As a bonus reward, Gameloft says it has sent out a gift of 25 Dream Shards to all players, which can be claimed from your in-game mailbox. Gameloft notes that “Shards are essential for finishing certain quests, so we recommend holding onto spares instead of converting them to Dreamlight.”

