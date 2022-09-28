Disney Dreamlight Valley update release date targets October

Developer Gameloft has detailed the first major Disney Dreamlight Valley update as it targets a release date in October for the life sim game. The first big content patch for Dreamlight Valley is set to include the introduction of Scar from the Lion King, who will feature in a Dreamlight Valley main story expansion. It is also expected to bring improvements to the game’s photo mode, new avatar poses, and a number of bug fixes and optimisations.

The Disney Dreamlight Valley Twitter account says that the development team has “been blown away by the excitement you’ve brought to the valley, but also know there are still issues to be tackled.” While an exact release timing isn’t given for the update, Gameloft says that it is “targeting a release in around three weeks,” putting the update somewhere around October 17-23. Gameloft adds that this date is not tied to the end date for the current Disney Dreamlight Valley Star Path.

In addition, several high-priority issues are named, specifically those causing progress loss or missing Founder’s Pack rewards, as well as bugs causing crashes. These, Gameloft says, are likely to be addressed “in the coming weeks as we get closer to locking fixes.” Some of the fixes listed for the major update release are changes to lighting effects, ensuring rain always waters your crops, and solving several quest locks such as being unable to collect lightbulbs or getting items stuck in the store’s counter.

Finally, Gameloft adds that the update will include an improved photo mode to snap those delightful fishing selfies with Goofy, and will also offer a selection of new avatar poses so you can look even more fresh in your pics as well. We’ll be sure to bring you more news on the update as it comes.

