Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story and Lion King expansions revealed

Disney Dreamlight Valley Toy Story and Lion King expansion content has been revealed for the Animal Crossing like game following its release on Steam Early Access and PC Game Pass. The new arrival is already looking to claim a spot among the best life games on PC, and Gameloft lead producer Manea Castet describes the potential pool of Disney characters as “an almost unlimited source of creativity” for the team to work with in an interview following the Disney and Marvel Games Showcase on September 9.

“There are many, many Disney and Pixar movies that are great, with great characters,” Castet says in an interview with IGN. “We have many, many plans to expand the roster and add additional characters, additional stories, and so on.” Fans will certainly be excited about the potential roster of famous faces and magical places that might be on their way to Dreamlight Valley in the coming months and years.

Castet continues, describing one addition that fans can expect to see soon that involves the magical doors in the Dream Castle at the heart of Dreamlight Valley. “Behind each door there is one Disney film – so it’s a little bubble inspired by a Disney or Pixar movie, where you will meet these characters, have fun, solve some mysteries and puzzles. When you’ve finished, they come into your valley and have their own little story in the valley also.”

Just how many stories can we expect to see, then? “We have an unlimited amount of potential with Disney and Pixar movies,” Castet explains, “and we have an unlimited amount of doors in the Dream Castle.” That’s certainly ambitious talk – but there’s no denying the sheer number of different properties and characters Gameloft has the choice to work with.

During the interview, a video teaser featuring Woody and Buzz Lightyear reveals a Toy Story expansion is one of the first on the cards – but a little something else is on the way first. Castet announces, “I can confirm that really soon – even before the Toy Story realm – we will see Scar from The Lion King.” Castet says that Scar is “coming to the valley really soon, and not alone – he will play a key role in the main story of the game.” Castet even teases “a big plot twist,” but refuses to elaborate any further for now.

