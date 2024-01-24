D&D is coming to VR, and there couldn’t be a better studio in charge

There may be plenty of games inspired by Dungeons & Dragons that are available to play in virtual reality, but sometimes you need the OG to rock up and show everyone how it’s done. That’s right, the first licensed D&D game is coming to VR, and it couldn’t be in better hands.

Some of the best VR games have taken inspiration from the original tabletop RPG – take Dungeons of Eternity for example – but having an original D&D experience come to virtual reality is an incredibly exciting prospect.

Resolution Games, the studio behind Demeo and Demeo Battles has announced a partnership with Hasbro to release the first official virtual reality game set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Anyone who has played Demeo Battles knows that Resolution is the right studio to take this task on, and it’s great to see their work acknowledged and rewarded with such a huge project.

Bringing D&D to VR will be tricky, and there are no further details available at this time to suggest whether this will be a multiplayer TTRPG game or more like a traditional RPG. Even a release window is off the table right now.

Games like Asgard’s Wrath 2 have upped the standard of quality and depth expected in a VR game, so it’s no small task to bring such an iconic brand to the platform.

Established in 2015, Resolution already has some major VR titles under its belt including the two aforementioned Demeo games, Bait!, Racket Club, and Cook-Out: A Sandwich Tale. They’ll be hoping to put out a better showing than the Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance game from 2021 which was released to largely negative reviews.

While we may have to wait a while before we can play Dungeons & Dragons in VR, check out the best Meta Qeuest 3 games you can use to pass the time. If you don’t want to spend any cash, you can try one of the best free Meta Quest 3 games to play instead.