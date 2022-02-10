Elden Ring Ashes of War locations

Want to know the locations of every Ashes of War in Elden Ring? Players can customise their weapons and shields using Ashes of War, a special item that imbues armaments with unique abilities. All armaments have their own weapon arts, however, you can switch these abilities out for something different. The Ashes of War also change the properties of your armaments, allowing you to use almost any weapon with your chosen build.

It appears you can farm the Ashes of War to imbue multiple armaments with the same effect. Don’t worry if you’re struggling to find more, you can always remove Ashes of War from any piece of equipment for free. It’s important to experiment with these abilities as they can make a huge difference in creating a powerful build.

The locations of the Ashes of War are fixed on the map, making it easy to create a strong build capable of defeating all of the Elden Ring bosses.. Here’s everything you need to know about Ashes of War, including where you can find them and what they do.

ELDEN RING ASHES OF WAR LIST

Here’s the list of all the Ashes of War we know about in Elden Ring:

Ash of War: Barricade Shield (all shields) – Transfer energy into your sword to temporarily deflect stronger attacks

– Transfer energy into your sword to temporarily deflect stronger attacks Ash of War: Carian Glintsword (all swords) – Your sword transforms into a glowing blue glintsword for one slash. This ability can be charged to increase its damage

– Your sword transforms into a glowing blue glintsword for one slash. This ability can be charged to increase its damage Ash of War: Determination (all weapons) – Charge up your weapon to increase the damage on your next attack

– Charge up your weapon to increase the damage on your next attack Ash of War: Glintsword Arch (all thrusting weapons) – Summon an arch of glintswords above you that automatically attack nearby enemies

– Summon an arch of glintswords above you that automatically attack nearby enemies Ash of War: Gravitas (medium to large weapons) – Plunge your weapon into the ground to perform an AoE attack, dragging nearby enemies towards you using a gravitational pull

– Plunge your weapon into the ground to perform an AoE attack, dragging nearby enemies towards you using a gravitational pull Ash of War: Holy Ground (all shields) – Hold your shield towards the sky to create an area on the ground which continuously restores health and boosts defence stats. This effect only applies to party members standing inside the circle

– Hold your shield towards the sky to create an area on the ground which continuously restores health and boosts defence stats. This effect only applies to party members standing inside the circle Ash of War: Piercing Fang (medium to large thrusting weapons) – Charge up and thrust forward with an unblockable attack

– Charge up and thrust forward with an unblockable attack Ash of War: Repeating Thrust (all thrusting weapons) – Perform a twist and immediately lunge into several thrust attacks

– Perform a twist and immediately lunge into several thrust attacks Ash of War: Storm Blade (all slashing weapons) – Thrust forward to launch a short range projectile made of storms

– Thrust forward to launch a short range projectile made of storms Ash of War: Storm Stomp (all weapons) – Stomp on the ground to create a miniature storm around you that damages surrounding enemies

– Stomp on the ground to create a miniature storm around you that damages surrounding enemies Ash of War: Thunderbolt (all weapons) – Thrust your weapon towards the sky, sending lightning through your weapon to call down a bolt of lightning. This ability can be used to fire several lightning bolts in quick succession

ELDEN RING ASHES OF WAR LOCATIONS

Here are the locations of all the Ashes of War in Elden Ring:

Ash of War: Barricade Shield – Held by Bloodhound Knight Darriwl at the Forlon Hound Evergaol in Stormhill

– Held by Bloodhound Knight Darriwl at the Forlon Hound Evergaol in Stormhill Ash of War: Carian Glintsword – Held by Teardrop Scarabs

– Held by Teardrop Scarabs Ash of War: Determination – Held by an invisible Teardrop Scarab at the beaches in Western Limgrave

– Held by an invisible Teardrop Scarab at the beaches in Western Limgrave Ash of War: Glintsword Arch – Held by the Burial Tree Watchdog at Stormfoot Catacombs

– Held by the Burial Tree Watchdog at Stormfoot Catacombs Ash of War: Gravitas – Found in Limgrave by entering the Cave of Knowledge at the Western Limgrave beaches

– Found in Limgrave by entering the Cave of Knowledge at the Western Limgrave beaches Ash of War: Holy Ground – Held by the Tree Sentinel in Limgrave

– Held by the Tree Sentinel in Limgrave Ash of War: Piercing Fang – Found in Limgrave

– Found in Limgrave Ash of War: Repeating Thrust – Found in Limgrave and Gatefront Ruins

– Found in Limgrave and Gatefront Ruins Ash of War: Storm Blade – Held by the Grave Warden in Murkwater Catacombs

– Held by the Grave Warden in Murkwater Catacombs Ash of War: Storm Stomp – Found in the Stormveil Castle

– Found in the Stormveil Castle Ash of War: Thunderbolt – Outside the Stormveil Castle gates towards the cliffs on the side path

ELDEN RING ASHES OF WAR SCALING TYPES

There are six types of Ashes of War, each type affects the scaling and damage properties of armaments differently.

Keen Ashes of War: The weapon scales with dexterity, decreases base damage and strength. Available for all thrusting weapons.

Ash of War: Piercing Fang

Ash of War: Repeating Thrust

Lightning Ashes of War: The weapon gains lightning damage, decreases base damage and strength scaling. Available for all weapons.

Ash of War: Thunderbolt

Magic Ashes of War: The weapon gains magic damage and intelligence scaling, reduces strength and dexterity scaling in addition to lower base damage. Available for all weapons.

Ash of War: Carian Glintsword

Ash of War: Glintsword Arch

Ash of War: Gravitas

Quality Ashes of War: The weapon scaling is balanced between strength and dexterity, reduces base damage. Available for all weapons.

Ash of War: Determination

Ash of War: Storm Blade

Ash of War: Storm Stomp

Sacred Ashes of War: The shield gains holy damage, decreases strength scaling, physical damage, and damage negation. Available for all shields.

Ash of War: Holy Ground

Standard Ashes of War: The scaling and damage remains untouched. Available for all weapons and shields.

Ash of War: Barricade Shield

And that's everything you need to find the Ashes of War in Elden Ring.