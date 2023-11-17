Is Fable 4 on Steam? Microsoft has been on an uphill climb against Sony for years, but things could change in the future as it prepares some heavy hitters to launch on PC and Xbox Series consoles. Fable 4 is one of Microsoft’s biggest upcoming games, the first in the series to be developed by Playground Games, not the series creator, Lionhead.

Though the Fable 4 release date may be a while off, the question remains whether Fable 4 is going to be available on Steam. The RPG game has been in development for at least four years, but very little is known about it outside of the bits of information we’ve heard at the Xbox Games Showcase in 2023.

Can I get Fable 4 on Steam?

No, Fable 4 is not available on Steam right now. Remember, Fable 4 doesn’t have any kind of release date set, so this could change as we learn more about the game.

When it comes to Microsoft’s latest releases, it has been proactive when launching new games onto Valve’s digital storefront. Microsoft’s biggest games like Halo Infinite, Forza Motorsport, and Starfield have all made their way to Steam at launch, so there’s a good chance Fable 4 follows that same pattern.

It’s also worth pointing out that both Fable Anniversary and Fable: The Lost Chapters can be purchased on Steam. Unfortunately, you can’t play Fable 3 on Steam as it was pulled when Games for Windows Live was discontinued.

That's all you need to know about Fable 4 potentially coming to Steam in the future.