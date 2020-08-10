Fall Guys sold two million copies on Steam in one week

Fall Guys has enjoyed a storming start to life on Steam. The jolly bumble royale has already sold an impressive two million copies on Steam alone. Publisher Devolver Digital shared the information on Twitter (below) alongside some other fun stats that highlight the multiplayer game’s quick ascent to the top.

The new PC game has been watched for over 23 million hours on Twitch, and has seen 60 million “fallen fall guys”. The first week of play for the game also saw 1.5 million crowns grabbed to obtain victory. While I did plenty of falling, I certainly did not do much crown grabbing.

Since Fall Guys came out last week, it’s also managed to hit over 120k in concurrent players. To put that into perspective, that’s better than Horizon Zero Dawn, Doom Eternal, and Sea of Thieves did when they came to Steam. Such was the success of the quirky battle royale game that it also bumped into oodles of server issues. That’s to be expected, to be fair. While Fall Guys developer Mediatonic would have hoped for success, it’s unlikely it would have anticipated this kind of popularity.

One of the driving factors for the game’s sharp rise was a successful Fall Guys beta which led to positive word of mouth from the press and streamers. One content creator even went as far to create a controller from jelly beans to play the game.

The incredible team @Mediatonic and the super chill @FallGuysGame community have put up some wild numbers in just one week! Big thanks to all for all the great jellybean vibes. pic.twitter.com/6nW9vp6qeS — Devolver Digital (@devolverdigital) August 10, 2020

If you want to do some falling with the guys you can find the game over on Steam. We also have an upcoming PC games list If you’d like to see what else is on the horizon.