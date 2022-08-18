Fallout 4 mod adds DLC-style content to Bethesda’s apocalypse RPG

A new Fallout 4 mod offers a level of extra material and content to Bethesda’s apocalypse RPG that’s similar in size to an official DLC pack, bringing new creatures, monsters, and crafting options to the irradiated Commonwealth, and something more to tide you over as we wait for the elusive Starfield release date.

Mutant Menagerie has been in the works for some time, and previously received iterations that added over 32 new creatures and enemies to Fallout 4’s general Commonwealth area. From passive but horrifying skinless goats, to bizarre molerat/raccoon hybrids, the mod’s original release, Big Game Hunting, provided myriad new threats to the role-playing FPS.

The latest edition, however, is even more complete, bringing new, huntable animals to the final Fallout 4 expansion, Nuka World. There are gigantic tropical birds, wild, tumorous zebras, and a hulking, nuclear elephant. Make sure you’ve got power armour and a Fatman if you fancy mounting that above the fire.

This final episode of the mod, Nuclear Safari, also introduces a range of new crafting recipes, and Fallout 76-style world bosses. These unique encounters are primed to have levels 50% higher than your character and only spawn once. “Taking most of them on before at least level 70 is not recommended,” says Nuclear Safari’s creator, Delicon20. We won’t spoil anything, but from the teaser images they’ve shared, we’d have to agree.

Nuclear Safari and the preceding episodes of Mutant Menagerie are all available to download from Nexus Mods.