Fallout 4 mod Fallout London has killer post boxes and sea mines

As far as mods go, the upcoming Fallout 4 mod Fallout London is one of the most impressive out there. It’s taking Bethesda’s RPG game and turning it upside down with a completely new location, story, characters, weapons, enemies, and quests, which basically makes it an original DLC-sized game in itself. As we look towards the Fallout London release date, there’s a new video showing off the content and mechanics.

The biggest new addition to this DLC-sized Fallout 4 mod is undoubtedly the moving trains (I’m not even kidding). Back when the original trailer showed off the moving trains they were just “sideways elevators,” but now they’ve become fully rigged and animated train systems that you can use to get around the completely original map of post-apocalyptic London. It’s all seamless and happens within the game world by the looks of it, so goodbye long loading screens.

There’s also going to be up to original 100 music tracks, with 40 of them coming from the iconic Pip-Boy radio. We also get a look at some of the new in-game enemies including a post box robot, and a walking sea mine that explodes after it runs at you (which isn’t terrifying at all.)

On top of that, there are in-game magazines that boost your stats like in previous games, except they’re based on secret agent 005, a film character influenced by James Bond. There are plenty of new ideas in Fallout London and all the new enemies, areas, and collectibles only scratch the surface. You can also expect a few new factions for the Fallout universe, like the Isle of the Dog syndicate, a gang of professional criminals controlling part of the city of London.

One of the most expansive mod projects I’ve ever seen, Fallout London has 300 interiors to explore.. There was also a mammoth showcase with 18 minutes of Fallout London gameplay last year, which showed off the characters played by Doctor Who alums Sylvester McCoy and Colin Baker.

