Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London has 300 interiors to explore

Fallout 4

Fallout 4 mod Fallout: London, which will transport Bethesda’s long-standing RPG game from the irradiated US to the equally irradiated UK, has a fresh gameplay video outlining 300 explorable interior locations, new perks, and even the in-game radio – definitely something to look forward to as we continue waiting on the Elder Scrolls 6 release date and, of course, the Starfield release date.

In a recent update video, Fallout: London’s co-lead level designer Jean Martel explains how the development team is planning to create 300 explorable interiors in the Fallout 4 mod, and says that at the time of recording, the developer is “just shy” of reaching this target. “Fallout: London will have 300 fully finished, detailed, and explorable interiors for you all to find,” Martel says, before revealing a version of London’s famous National Portrait Gallery, and an exterior shot of what is clearly Piccadilly Circus.

The new footage also reveals some of Fallout: London’s perks and traits. The game has its own British-flavoured version of Vault Boy named the Protect and Survive Family, based around 2D characters from a series of real-life public information films produced during the Cold War. These are used to illustrate some of the game’s abilities, which include the traditional S.P.E.C.I.A.L. system, and a variety of traits and perks such as “Acrobat”, which adds to your movement speed, “Chem Head”, which makes the effects of narcotics last longer, and “Claustrophobic”, which adds 1+ to your S.P.E.C.I.A.L. stats while outside, but -1 while indoors. Other traits mentioned include “Four Eyes”, “Sleepwalker”, “Numbskull,” and “Puritan”.

The video also shows off one of Fallout: London’s various radio stations, The Mend, fronted by streetwise and Cockney-accented Nigel “The Nihilist”. Nigel mentions rival station the British Broadcast Ministry (clearly a spin on the BBC) and seems to play a similar role to Three Dog in Fallout 3, a more freewheeling, unofficial voice of the people, in contrast to the more stern and authoritarian Enclave Radio. “Get your a*** settled in,” says Nigel, “and let’s listen to the tunes.” There’s still no word on a Fallout: London release date, but given what we’ve seen in this latest progress update, it’s bound to be one of the best Fallout 4 mods.

If you’re a big Bethesda fan, you might want to pick up some knowledge on all the Starfield cities, or perhaps everything we know about Starfield planets. Alternatively, clap your mince pies (that’s a London joke) on our comprehensive guide to creating the best Starfield backgrounds, so your intrepid space adventure has every chance of surviving the cosmos.

