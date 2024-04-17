Fallout 4 rockets its way into Steam’s top ten

Uranium fever is spreading all around, thanks to the smashing success of Amazon’s Fallout TV series. All the Fallout games have naturally seen renewed interest since it debuted, but a clear leader among them has emerged, and it’s Fallout 4. It’s currently the seventh most-played game on Steam, with a player count unlike anything it’s seen since it launched back in 2015.

Fallout 4 peaked at 93,294 players Wednesday, which is a pretty astonishing number for the aging RPG game. For the past six years or so, average daily player peaks have stayed pretty stable around 24,000, and this uptick coincides exactly with the launch of the Amazon television series.

As we’ve noted, Fallout 76 is also seeing renewed player numbers in the wake of the show’s debut, but it’s peaked out at just below 44,000. That number continues to climb for the time being though, in part thanks to a steep sale Bethesda’s been running on the entire Fallout franchise to coincide with the release of the show.

Fallout 4 is an interesting and sometimes-maligned entry in the series. While it introduced new features and had a much livelier world than the barren Capital Wasteland of Fallout 3, some of its new systems and characters were clunky and annoying to interact with, and the base game seemed surprisingly disinterested in its own main plotline.

However, it’s maintained a healthy core of dedicated players and modders for nearly ten years, and that’s thanks in no small part to its base building and customization options, which have given players the opportunity to create some truly astonishing settlements. There’s also a VR version, if you want a truly immersive wasteland experience.

If you’re interested in checking it out for the first time, have a look at our list of Fallout 4 console commands and cheats, as well as our roundup of the best Fallout 4 mods. Be aware, though, that it might be worth waiting for the free next-gen update to roll out April 25 before starting your next playthrough.

You can also follow us on Google News for daily PC games news, reviews, and guides, or grab our PCGN deals tracker to net yourself some bargains.