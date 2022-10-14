Fallout 76 theatre group to stage A Midsummer Night’s Dream benefit

If you’re roaming the Appalachian Wasteland this weekend and get a hankering for some high culture, consider taking in some Shakespeare. A Fallout 76 theatre group will be staging A Midsummer Night’s Dream in the post-nuclear MMORPG, and you can watch live on Twitch.

The Fallout theatre group, The Wasteland Theatre Company, is working with the Fallout For Hope charity initiative to raise money for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. They’ll be performing an adaptation of A Midsummer Night’s Dream – it’s one of Shakespeare’s more fanciful plays, and features a subplot involving six actors preparing for a play within the play itself.

That would, in this case, make it a play within a play within a massively multiplayer roleplaying game. Trippy!

Shakespeare purists should note that this won’t be an unabridged production of the Bard’s play – The Wasteland Theatre Company has put its own post-apocalyptic spin on the show in order to make it fit in with the weirdness and wilderness of post-nuclear West Virginia.

This isn’t the first time The Wasteland Theatre Company has brought Shakespeare to Appalachia: the troupe has held several sonnet festivals, and has also produced a staging of Macbeth.

The show is set to begin October 15 at 4pm PST / 7pm EST (which means October 16 at 12am BST / 1am CEST), and you can tune in live on Five-0 Productions’ official Twitch channel. The show is free to ‘attend,’ although donations are encouraged and will all go to benefit the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital and its efforts to treat and cure childhood cancer.

This month, Fallout is celebrating its 25th anniversary, and you’ll be able to pick up a free copy of Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition starting October 20. If you’re an Amazon Prime subscriber, Fallout 76 is included in this month’s Prime Gaming rewards.