Far Cry 6 is free to play this weekend

A Far Cry 6 free weekend has kicked off, and you can jump in and play the open-world FPS game now until August 7 free of charge. If you haven’t had the chance yet to join the guerrilla resistance on the Caribbean island of Yara, you might want to clear some time out of your weekend schedule (and space on your hard drive) and dive in.

The full game is available during the free weekend trial. On PC, you can jump in via either the Epic Games Store or Ubisoft Connect. You’ll play as Dani, a reluctant recruit into the Yaran resistance movement that’s working to undermine and eventually overthrow the small nation’s brutal dictator, Anton Castillo – played by Giancarlo Esposito, with his signature restrained menace.

Far Cry 6 introduces some new concepts into the familiar Far Cry formula. The various enemies you’ll face on Yara are strong and weak against different types of ammunition, so you’ll have to put together a purpose-built loadout of Far Cry 6 weapons for each mission you undertake. If all else fails, you can always pull out one of Far Cry 6’s ‘supremos’ backpacks or ‘resolver’ weapons, which are home-brewed armaments that might fire a barrage of rockets or a deadly harpoon.

Here’s the trailer:

Deputy editor Jordan found Far Cry 6 to be a bit of a mixed bag. In our Far Cry 6 review, he says the island setting is a joy to explore, but the new strong against/weak against ammo system is a bit tiresome and feels pointless.

If you’re keen to keep playing after the free weekend all the same, all PC editions of Far Cry 6 are discounted 60% at the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store. The Season Pass and all three DLCs released so far are on sale for 50% off as well.