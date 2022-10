FIFA 23 Division Rivals rewards time and packs

FIFA 23 Rivals rewards are awarded to those who go head-to-head with other players throughout the week. Playing another human being is the ultimate test of your ability in the football game, and whether your squad is up to scratch or not will be reflected in the rewards you earn come to the end of the Rivals cycle each week.

There are many ways to earn packs when you start your Ultimate Team journey; SBCs like Around The World, and Puzzle Master, will give you a decent injection of players initially, but modes like Squad Battles and Rivals are going to be the most consistent way of earning packs when the SBC content is exhausted. Here is the time you can claim your Rivals rewards and what you get for achieving each rank.

Rivals rewards time

Rivals both begins and ends on a Thursday, and you can claim your rewards at the following times:

12am PDT

3am EDT

8am BST

9am CEST

As long as you achieved at least rank ten, you’ll be able to claim your rewards at those times, and the Rivals week begins again. The rewards structure of Rivals is based on how many wins you manage that week vs how many games you lose, moving up and down divisions according to your current form. Each Division you reach offers different rewards, even giving you the option of tradable vs untradable packs, and another, upgraded version of those rewards if you manage more than eight wins.

At the end of each week, your Rivals Division is lowered, so you have to keep playing to get back to where you were and be eligible for those higher rewards. Relegation takes you no lower than Division 9, so you won’t have to climb from the absolute bottom again.

Rivals rewards list

Here is the full list of rewards you can earn in Rivals. The base rewards are for players who manage four to seven wins, with the upgraded version for those who manage eight or more wins. The milestone rewards are awarded at the end of a Rivals season, and you can qualify for them by simply playing the number of games stated; the milestones don’t take into account wins or losses.

Division Base Rewards Upgraded Rewards Milestones Division 10 Option 1: 1x Gold Pack (Tradable)

1x Small Mixed Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Gold Pack (Untradable)

2x Small Mixed Players (Untradable) Option 3: 2,000 coins

1x Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Small Mixed Players (untradable) Option 1: 1x Premium Gold Pack (Tradable)

1x Small Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Premium Gold Pack (Untradable)

2x Small Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 4,000 coins

1x Premium Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Gold Booster Pack (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Rare Electrum Players (Untradable) Division 9 Option 1: 1x Gold Booster Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Gold Booster Pack (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradable) Option 3: 3,000 coins

1x Gold Booster Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Gold Rare Booster Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Gold Rare Booster Pack (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradable) Option 3: 7,500 coins

1x Gold Rare Booster Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Prime Electrum Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Mega Pack (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Prime Electrum Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Division 8 Option 1: 1x Gold Premium Booster (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Gold Premium Booster (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradable) Option 3: 4,000 coins

1x Gold Premium Booster (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Mixed Rare Booster (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Tradable)

1x Premium Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Mixed Rare Booster (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

2x Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 10,000 coins

1x Mixed Rare Booster (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

1x Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Small Rare Gold Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Division 7 Option 1: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Tradable)

1x Small Prime Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

2x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 5,000 coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

1x Small Prime Gold Players (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Premium Gold Players (Tradable)

1x Mega Pack (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

2x Mega Pack (Untradable) Option 3: 12,500 coins

1x Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Mega Pack (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Rare Electrum Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Prime Electrum Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Division 6 Option 1: 1x Jumbo Gold 26 (Tradable)

1x Premium Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Jumbo Gold 26 (Untradable)

2x Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 6,000 coins

1x Gold Booster (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Gold 26 (Untradable)

1x Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 1: 1x 82+ Rated Rare Player (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Tradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x 82+ Rated Rare Player (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

2x Prime Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 15,000 coins

1x 82+ Rated Rare Player (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Mega Pack (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Prime Electrum Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Mega Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Division 5 Option 1: 1x Gold Booster (Tradable)

1x Gold Rare Booster (Tradable)

1x Premium Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Gold Booster (Untradable)

2x Gold Rare Booster (Untradable)

2x Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 7,500 coins

1x Gold Booster (Untradable)

1x Gold Rare Booster (Untradable)

1x Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold (Tradable)

1x Rare Gold Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Jumbo Premium Gold (Untradable)

2x Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 17,500 coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold (Untradable)

1x Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Gold Pack (Untradable)

Mega Pack (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Rare Electrum Players (Untradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Division 4 Option 1: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold (Tradable)

2x Mega Pack (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Jumbo Premium Gold (Untradable)

2x Mega Pack (Untradable) Option 3: 10,000 coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold (Untradable)

1x Mega Pack (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Prime Gold Players (Tradable)

1x Rare Mega Pack (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

2x Rare Mega Pack (Untradable) Option 3: 20,000 coins

1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Rare Mega Pack (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Division 3 Option 1: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Tradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

2x Prime Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 12,500 coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold 26 (Untradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Tradable)

1x Rare Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Jumbo Premium Gold (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

2x Rare Players (Untradable) Option 3: 25,000 coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Rare Players (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 2x Prime Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Rare Electrum Players (Untradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Division 2 Option 1: 1x Gold Rare Booster (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Gold Rare Booster (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 15,000 coins

1x Gold Rare Booster (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Rare Electrum Players (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Tradable)

1x Rare Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Rare Electrum Players (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

2x Rare Players (Untradable) Option 3: 30,000 coins

1x Rare Electrum Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Rare Players (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 2x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Division 1 Option 1: 1x Rare Gold Pack (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 3: 17,500 coins

1x Rare Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) Option 1: Prime Gold Players (Tradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Tradable) Option 2: 2x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Option 3: 35,000 coins

1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Gold Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Prime Electrum Players (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) Elite Option 1: 1x Mega Pack (Tradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Tradable)

1x Special Player Pick (Untradable) Option 2: 2x Mega Pack (Untradable)

2x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Special Player Pick (Untradable) Option 3: 20,000 coins

1x Mega Pack (Untradable)

1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Special Player Pick (Untradable) Option 1: 1x Two Rare Gold Players (Tradable)

1x Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Tradeable)

1x Special Player Pick (Untradable) Option 2: 2x Two Rare Players (Untradable)

2x Rare Players Pack (Untradeable)

2x Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradable)

1x Special Player Pick (Untradable) Option 3: 40,000 coins

1x Two Rare Gold Players (Untradable)

1x Rare Players Pack (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players Pack (Untradable)

1x Special Player Pick (Untradable) 20+ Matches: 1x Jumbo Gold (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Players (Untradable) 50+ Matches: 1x Prime Electrum Players (Untradable)

1x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable) 90+ Matches: 1x Prime Gold Players (Untradable)

2x Jumbo Rare Players (Untradable)

Those are the Divisions you can achieve in Rivals and each rank of rewards within. Winning games during the week in Rivals also gives you Champions qualification points, if you’re looking to take the competition to the next level.

If you’re looking for more rewards, and more packs, we have solutions to the First XI, Advanced, and Seven League Boots SBCs. With any luck you’ll manage to pull one of the new RTTK players to help climb the ranks with next week’s Rivals.