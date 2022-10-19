FIFA 23 The Whole Nine Yards SBC solution

The FIFA 23 The Whole Nine Yards SBC solution is difficult to complete as it requires nine leagues and high chemistry, here is the cheapest and easiest solution

The FIFA 23 The Whole Nine Yards SBC solution appears to be straightforward at first; with nine different leagues required, it makes sense to go with one nation and build around it. However, reaching the squad rating requirement can make it expensive as high-rated players in positions like full-back can sometimes cost a lot of coins.

The reward for completing The Whole Nine Yards SBC is a Prime Gold Players Pack, and it puts you in a great position to complete the entire Hybrid Leagues SBC group. We have solutions to Give Me Five, Seven League Boots, and First XI, making sure that acquiring the group reward, a Jumbo Rare Player Pack, is easy and cheap.

The Whole Nine Yards SBC cheap squad

The cheapest solution for The Whole Nine Yards is to centre your squad around one nation. We’ve filled in some of the more expensive roles with whoever we had handy, as the chemistry requirements will have already been met.

Player Position League Price
David Ospina GK MBS Pro League 650
Jeison Murillo CB Serie A 600
Davinson Sanchez CB Premier League 650
Johan Mojica LB LaLiga 550
Gustavo Cuellar CDM MBS Pro League 550
Lucas Torreira CDM Super Lig 650
Steven Berghuis CAM Eredivisie 700
Dorlan Pabon RM Liga Dimayor II 600
Abdrej Kramaric CF Bundesliga 650
Luis Javier Suarez ST Ligue 1 550
Duvan Zapata ST Serie A 850

Once you’ve completed the FIFA 23 The Whole Nine Yards SBC, and the rest of the Hybrid Leagues group, it’s time to turn your attention to the League and Nation Hybrid group. Individually, each one of those SBCs gives back rare rewards, with a Rare Mega Pack up for grabs when the entire group is complete. We have solutions to The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master right here.

