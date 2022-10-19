The FIFA 23 The Whole Nine Yards SBC solution appears to be straightforward at first; with nine different leagues required, it makes sense to go with one nation and build around it. However, reaching the squad rating requirement can make it expensive as high-rated players in positions like full-back can sometimes cost a lot of coins.
The reward for completing The Whole Nine Yards SBC is a Prime Gold Players Pack, and it puts you in a great position to complete the entire Hybrid Leagues SBC group. We have solutions to Give Me Five, Seven League Boots, and First XI, making sure that acquiring the group reward, a Jumbo Rare Player Pack, is easy and cheap.
The Whole Nine Yards SBC cheap squad
The cheapest solution for The Whole Nine Yards is to centre your squad around one nation. We’ve filled in some of the more expensive roles with whoever we had handy, as the chemistry requirements will have already been met.
|Player
|Position
|League
|Price
|David Ospina
|GK
|MBS Pro League
|650
|Jeison Murillo
|CB
|Serie A
|600
|Davinson Sanchez
|CB
|Premier League
|650
|Johan Mojica
|LB
|LaLiga
|550
|Gustavo Cuellar
|CDM
|MBS Pro League
|550
|Lucas Torreira
|CDM
|Super Lig
|650
|Steven Berghuis
|CAM
|Eredivisie
|700
|Dorlan Pabon
|RM
|Liga Dimayor II
|600
|Abdrej Kramaric
|CF
|Bundesliga
|650
|Luis Javier Suarez
|ST
|Ligue 1
|550
|Duvan Zapata
|ST
|Serie A
|850
Once you’ve completed the FIFA 23 The Whole Nine Yards SBC, and the rest of the Hybrid Leagues group, it’s time to turn your attention to the League and Nation Hybrid group. Individually, each one of those SBCs gives back rare rewards, with a Rare Mega Pack up for grabs when the entire group is complete. We have solutions to The Challenger, Advanced, Fiendish, and Puzzle Master right here.