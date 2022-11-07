Final Fantasy 16 release date unclear on PC in Square Enix RPG reveal

The Final Fantasy 16 release date for PC is suddenly unclear after a new video for the Square Enix RPG game confirms PS5 exclusivity for six months, troubling news for FFXIV players, as one of the best MMORPGs awaits a new patch.

The initial reveal trailer for Final Fantasy 16 confirmed the RPG would be exclusive to Sony’s console for a limited time before moving to other platforms, but a new marketing video confirms that after launching in the summer of 2023, FF16 will remain PS5 exclusive for six months, meaning a PC release could come as late as 2024.

Enter new worlds and immerse your senses with stunning visuals, 3D Audio, haptic feedback, and adaptive triggers from the DualSense Wireless Controller on the PS5 pic.twitter.com/FIuqGjDZy4 — PlayStation (@PlayStation) November 7, 2022

Final Fantasy 15 did not arrive on PC until 2018, two years after its console debut. Final Fantasy 7 Remake launched on PC in December 2021, more than 18 months after its console release. Whether Final Fantasy 16 will be ported to PC after the six-month exclusivity expires is currently unclear. In a tweet from Japanese gaming publication Gematsu, quoted by VGC, when asked in 2020 about the FF16 PC release Square Enix reportedly said it had “no further information on if FF16 will be released on platforms other than the PS5.”

The news comes as Final Fantasy fans await the new 6.3 patch for FFXIV, which is set to be unveiled in a Square Enix live letter on November 11. PCGamesN will be bringing all the news from that broadcast, as well as further updates on the Final Fantasy 16 release date for PC, as it arrives.

