Final Fantasy 16 PC port still in the works, but there’s an issue

The Final Fantasy 16 PC port is coming, but now Square Enix has outlined where the developer stands as to why the RPG game port will take some time following the PS5 Final Fantasy 16 release date. So while you’ll have to wait for Final Fantasy 16 to come to your rig, there’s also some good news.

Series producer Naoki ‘Yoshi-P’ Yoshida’s comments come from a recent Final Fantasy 16 livestream where multiple Square Enix developers talked about the next game in the series, with content creator ‘Genki‘ watching the event and providing rough English translations of what was said.

“Yoshi-P says they want to make a PC version of FF16 but they want to create an experience with seamless loading, so they didn’t have enough time to optimize for PC. He says when the time comes, they will talk more about it.”

With the Final Fantasy 16 PC port a little up in the air in recent months, this clarification from Yoshida is sure to ease a lot of worries. While Final Fantasy 16 is being built for the PS5 by Square Enix, the company did also say that a PC port would be on the way at some point.

It’s set to arrive in 2024 at the earliest, and Yoshida has previously stated that when the exclusivity period ends, FF16 will not be coming to PC straight away.

“I’ve caused a bit of a stir with my remarks, but I’d like to touch on the PC version,” Yoshida explained earlier this year. “First of all, it is true that Final Fantasy 16 is a six-month limited-time exclusive on the PS5 platform. However, it is a completely different story that the PC version will be released in half a year. I will make it clear, but the PC version will not come out in half a year.”

With FF16 mere days away, the six-month exclusivity period would end at the very beginning of 2024, which means that the PC port will be dropping sometime next year at the earliest. You can check out the FF16 stream with Yoshida’s comments below but do note that it’s in Japanese.

“I would like to release a PC version at some point so that everyone can play as many games as possible,” Yoshida continued at the time. “However, even if we start optimizing the PC version after the PS5 version comes out, we won’t be able to optimize it in half a year, so it won’t come out in a short span of half a year.”

If seamless loading, and potentially an array of other PC-only features, are on the list for the FF16 PC port, I think it’s safe to say the wait will be quite a while. I don’t think Square Enix will follow the Sony strategy of waiting two to three years for a port, but if Final Fantasy 7 Remake is anything to go by, we could be waiting almost 18 months for FF16 to come to PC.

