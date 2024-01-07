We now have an FF14 patch 6.55 release date, and it’s just a brief while before we can prepare for Dawntrail with the final main scenario quests of Endwalker. As Final Fantasy XIV Fan Fest Tokyo continues, game director Naoki Yoshida, best known as ‘Yoshi-P,’ reveals the launch timing for the next patch alongside announcements of the new FF14 Pictomancer job, the Beastmaster limited job, and the playable female Hrothgar race.

While Yoshida wasn’t prepared to confirm an exact FF14 Dawntrail release date beyond summer 2024, he did let us know when we’ll be able to play the next story patch for the MMORPG, which will be the final part of the Final Fantasy 14 Endwalker quest line and seems likely to lead us directly into the events of Dawntrail, based on where patch 6.5 left off.

FFXIV 6.55 release date and details

The Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.55 release date is Tuesday, January 16, 2024. The next FF14 patch will feature the conclusion of the post-Endwalker main scenario quest line, with the second part of the Growing Light quests that began in patch 6.5, and should set us up for the beginning of the new Dawntrail expansion.

The conclusion of the patch 6.5 quests saw Krile – who has just been announced as the first character to take up the new FF14 painter job in Dawntrail, the Pictomancer – opening a mysterious letter from Tuliyollal, the main hub city in the region of Tural that we’ll be traveling to in Dawntrail. It appears to have been written by Gulool Ja Ja, the ruler whose quest for a successor promises to be the jumping-off point for the Dawntrail story, and invites us on a commission to investigate “the golden city in Tural.”

As such, it seems likely that we’ll be busy preparing for our journey across the ocean during patch 6.55. Yoshida also confirms that we’ll also get to see our first glimpse of FF14’s female Hrothgar that are now confirmed to be arriving in Dawntrail, in the form of the daughter of Tural’s current ruler – who we also see featured in the extended Dawntrail trailer.

Alongside these, we’ll also see the conclusion of Inspector Hildibrand’s latest adventures (and the Further Manderville Weapons to go with them), the continuation of Tataru’s Grand Endeavor, and more Endwalker Tribal Alliance quests. That last one will require you to finish off all the other Tribal quests in Endwalker first, so you’ve got just over a week to do so if you’re looking to jump into them at release.

Until then, you might also want to work on your FF14 Island Sanctuary, and keep an eye on the FF14 server status and maintenance times so you aren’t caught off-guard with your plans to play – you won’t want to miss the FF14 Heavensturn event either, as there’s a fantastic minion up for grabs.

