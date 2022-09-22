FFXIV patch 6.25 Live Letter 73 headlines 14-hour livestream

The Final Fantasy 14 Live Letter 73 date has been announced, with the upcoming FFXIV patch 6.25 the main focus as part of a mammoth 14-hour developer livestream set to celebrate the start of the tenth year of one of the best MMORPGs. The broadcast will also reflect on the launch of the recent FFXIV patch 6.2 and its accompanying FFXIV Island Sanctuary feature that turns the MMO into a farming game.

FFXIV Live Letter 73 will air on October 7 at 9:30pm PT – that’s October 8 at 12:30am ET / 5:30am BST / 6:30am CEST. It’s expected to run for roughly two hours, and will follow on from an initial introduction during the eighth FFXIV 14-hour broadcast, which begins on October 7 at 8pm PT / 11pm ET, or October 8 at 4am BST / 5am CEST.

Along with Live Letter regulars Naoki Yoshida (FFXIV producer and director) and Toshio Murouchi (FFXIV global community producer), the Live Letter will feature senior FFXIV story designers Daichi Hiroi, Natsuko Ishikawa, and Banri Oda to discuss the work of the ‘scenario team,’ following the news that initial FFXIV 7.0 story planning is complete.

Among the features coming in patch 6.25 are additional Hildibrand adventures, Omicron tribal quests, and the new ‘variant dungeons’ that offer a non-linear, story-driven dungeon experience with some very challenging additional difficulty modes. The stream will be broadcast in Japanese, but will feature presentation slides in both Japanese and English, and live translation is planned to take place on the FFXIV community discord for those who want to follow along in more detail. We’ll also be sure to update you on all the important happenings right here on PCGamesN.

As for the remainder of the 14-hour broadcast, plans include a music quiz, a stroll with Yoshida, a video segment featuring the most popular menu items from Eorzea Café, a live Q&A, an extended chat with both Yoshida and Final Fantasy series creator Hironobu Sakaguchi, and a Zodiac Weapon Challenge. Plenty of guests are planned to join the stream, including the Japanese voice actors for G’raha Tia, Hermes, Amon, and Grynewaht.

If you’re exploring FFXIV’s Island Sanctuary for yourself, be sure to check out our Island Sanctuary animals list and Island Sanctuary gathering materials guides. Meanwhile, Yoshida has teased that we could see the next Final Fantasy 16 trailer as soon as October.